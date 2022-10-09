Fabrizio Romano says Cristiano Ronaldo is 'not happy' with bench role at Manchester United

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is unhappy warming the bench under new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Ronaldo, 37, has been the talk of the town since before the start of the season. The veteran striker failed to engineer a move away from Old Trafford to pursue UEFA Champions League action earlier this summer. He also many pre-season training sessions with the Red Devils.

Earlier this week, The Times reported that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is often at loggerheads with Ten Hag, with the player considering his manager stubborn. He has complained about Ten Hag's quality of training sessions and is also aversive to the Dutchman's rigid tactical regimen.

In his column for Caught Offside, though, Romano said that Ronaldo has had no problems with Ten Hag behind the scenes at Carrington. However, he claimed that the Portuguese attacker is dissatisfied with his limited starts for United. Romano wrote:

"One big story that caught my eye this weekend was full of speculation about Cristiano not being happy under Erik ten Hag, but I want to make it clear that's not what I'm hearing at all."

Romano continued:

"I'm always getting the same information about Cristiano – no problem during training sessions or similar, and I'm told the mood has always been good between players; they also know that the Ten Hag project needs time."

He added:

"Of course, he is not happy to be on the bench so often, but that's absolutely normal for a top player with a winning mentality like him."

Under Ten Hag, Ronaldo has started just four games, with only one coming in the Premier League. He has registered just one goal and one assist in nine appearances this campaign.

Manchester United are seventh in the Premier League standings with 12 points from seven games. They will next lock horns with Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday (October 9).

Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for Manchester United exit - Reports

According to The Times, Cristiano Ronaldo is set to decide on his future after returning from the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year. His contract at Old Trafford is set to expire next summer, but Manchester United have the option of extending it by a year.

The first winter World Cup is set to kick off on November 21, with the final scheduled for December 18. Meanwhile, Ronaldo is one short of 700 club goals, while he has netted 117 times in international football for Portugal.

