Fabrizio Romano shares fresh update on Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood’s links with Real Madrid and Barcelona

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that despite Real Madrid and Barcelona's reported interest in Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood, a transfer is not imminent in the January transfer window.

The winter window is now open, and Greenwood, who returned to competitive action earlier in this season with La Liga club Getafe, has once again become a hot commodity in world football.

The English youngster has been very impressive for Getafe recently, scoring five goals and providing four assists in 15 appearances across competitions since arriving on loan from United in the summer.

Barcelona have been linked with the 22-year-old, and there were reports that the Blaugrana were ready to offer Greenwood Lionel Messi's legendary No. 10 shirt to lure him to the club.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid also hold an active interest in the player. Romano has now shared his take on the situation, revealing for Football Espana:

“Mason Greenwood has impressed a great deal during his spell on loan at Getafe, and it’s sparked some talk of big interest from top Spanish clubs such as Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid."

He added:

“However, it’s not one for January, for sure. Nothing is happening right now, but it’s going to be one to watch for the summer for many clubs. For now, no decision has been made on a next move, and he’s expected to stay at Getafe until June.”

As per reports, Erik ten Hag is keen on having the youngster back at Manchester United in the summer, when his loan at Getafe expires. It's evident that Mason Greenwood has once again become a sought-after player in European football.

Atletico Madrid have joined Real Madrid and Barcelona in the race for Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood

Real Madrid and Barcelona are not the only two Spanish giants interested in Mason Greenwood. Atletico Madrid have opened transfer talks for the Manchester United loanee, as per GOAL.

The Los Rojiblancos hierarchy was reportedly impressed with the 22-year-old's performance in Getafe' 3-3 La Liga draw against Atleti at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Greenwood was acquitted of his charges in 2023 after his partner Harriet Robson had accused the player of attempted rape, sexual assault, controlling and coercive behavior in 2022. He was promptly suspended by United before returning to action with Getafe.