Fabrizio Romano throws light on the future of Manchester United's star midfielder - Reports

Transfer market guru Fabrizio Romano has thrown light on the future of Donny van de Beek at Manchester United. According to the People's Person, the 24-year-old Dutch international is expected to stay at Manchester United to fight for his place under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester United have been linked with a number of midfielders this summer, including the likes of Eduardo Camavinga, Harry Winks and Declan Rice. This has raised uncertainty over Van de Beek's future at United. However, Fabrizio Romano believes the Dutchman will stay at Old Trafford even if Manchester United make new midfield signings. Romano said:

"I think Donny van de Beek will fight for his place at Manchester United if Eduardo Camavinga joins the club. Also more talks about his future will take place."

Donny van de Beek could still have a future at Manchester United

Despite only making 19 appearances for Manchester United in the Premier League last season, Donny van de Beek could have a future at the club. In recent times, a lot of Manchester United players have taken time to settle in to this massive football club.

The likes of Fred and Harry Maguire took over a year before establishing themselves as one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's key players. The same benefit of the doubt could be given to Van de Beek.

Donny van de Beek is yet to settle at Manchester United. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Despite their interest in new midfielders, Paul Pogba's future at Manchester United is still in doubt. The French superstar has just one year remaining on his contract and has shown no intentions of extending it.

It could give Van de Beek an opportunity to establish himself as Paul Pogba's replacement if he decides to end his Manchester United career next summer.

