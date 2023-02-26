Fabrizio Romano urges Liverpool fans to 'keep an eye on' Premier League star ahead of summer transfer window

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has urged Liverpool fans to follow the progress of Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Matheus Nunes. The Reds are expected to sign more than one midfielder in the summer as they look to revamp their midfield ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Romano has shared some light on the Reds' potential summer targets, with Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham still being their top priority. The Italian , though, reckons there's an outside chance Jurgen Klopp could go after Nunes in th esummer. He, therefore, urges fans to keep an eye on the Portuguese international.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said:

“Jude Bellingham remains the top target for Liverpool, and, for sure, that won’t change. I think Liverpool will be linked with 15/20 midfielders in the next few months. We’ve seen Mason Mount, Ruben Neves, Ryan Gravenberch and many others."

He added:

"They are monitoring different options as they could sign two midfielders in the summer transfer window. I’d also keep an eye on Matheus Nunes.”

It's worth mentioning that Nunes only joined Wolves in the summer ahead of the 2022-23 season from Sporting CP for a club-record fee of around £42 million. The midfielder, 24, has scored once and assisted twice in 28 games across competitions.

The Reds will, therefore, need to fork out a lot if they want to lure Nunes away from the Molineux . His contract with Wolves expires in the summer of 2027. Despite his long-term contract, Nunes should still cost less than what clubs are expected to pay for Jude Bellingham this summer.

Wolves are currently involved in a relegation battle. Hence, a move to one of the top clubs in the Premier League would be a tempting proposition for Nunes should Liverpool qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League.

Liverpool draw against Crystal Palace in Premier League

Liverpool dropped two points in their race to close the gap to the top four, as they drew goalless against Crystal Palace on Saturday (February 27).

The Reds were on a two-match winning run in the Premier League but were stopped in their tracks by Patrick Vieira's side.

The Merseyside outfit are seventh in the standings, with 36 points from 23 games. They're six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. The lead, though, could rise to nine points should Spurs beat Chelsea on Sunday (February 26). The Reds, though, have two games in hand over Antonio Conte's side.

