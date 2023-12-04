Fabrizio Romano weighs in on Erik ten Hag's future at Manchester United amid poor recent performances

Fabrizio Romano doesn't think Erik ten Hag's position at Manchester United is at risk despite his side's poor showing in the 2023-24 campaign thus far.

Ten Hag's Red Devils have somewhat shown regression from last season, already suffering six league defeats this season. They dropped to seventh in the Premier League table after a 1-0 loss to Newcastle United on Saturday (December 2).

That was Manchester United's 10th defeat across competitions this season. They have already crashed out of the Carabao Cup and are on the brink of elimination from the UEFA Champions League and Europe altogether.

Talk is growing over Ten Hag's future at Old Trafford amid their disappointing results this season. But, transfer expert Romano hasn't heard any news regarding the Red Devils' hierarchy considering a change in manager. He said (via The United Stand):

"At the moment I don't have any indication of (Manchester United) considering Erik ten Hag in danger."

Ten Hag replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the Reds' permanent manager in July 2022. The Dutch tactician was targeted after an impressive reign in charge of Dutch giants Ajax, winning the Eredivisie title on three occasions.

He earned plaudits for his work in his debut campaign at Old Trafford, ending a six-year trophy drought. His side won the Carabao Cup and looked on course to return to a top-four hunt.

However, Ten Hag has made several questionable decisions this season. Raphael Varane has been dropped in favour of Harry Maguire who was linked with a departure in the summer.

Meanwhile, his recruitment has been questioned with Sofyan Amrabat and Mason Mount struggling since arriving. The Red Devils lack a playing identity under the Dutch coach whose rivals such as Tottenham Hotspur (Ange Postecoglou) have shown vast improvement on the playing front.

Gary Neville admits he's bored watching Ten Hag's Manchester United

Gary Neville expressed his frustrations with Manchester United.

Red Devils icon Gary Neville gave a grim verdict of watching his former club after their dismal defeat away at Newcastle. The Sky Sports pundit reckons Ten Hag's side have become a boring watch and he doesn't enjoy commentating on them. He said (via The Daily Mail):

"I have become tired of my own club. I don't want to do their games [punditry/commentary] anymore, I don't want to watch their games anymore and that is the saddest indictment that you can have of your football club when you become bored of watching them, when you become tired of watching them."

Ten Hag is Manchester United's fifth permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013. He's overseen 52 wins in 83 games since arriving at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils looked to have turned a corner last season, but they have stumbled this time around. Ten Hag could be boosted by the expected arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe who looks set to oversee sporting decisions when his purchase of a 25% stake in the club is confirmed.