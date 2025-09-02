“Facing them as an Argentine carries a different kind of pressure” - Sounders forward makes stance clear on heated clash with Lionel Messi and De Paul

Seattle Sounders forward Pedro De La Vega has opened up on his heated exchange with Lionel Messi and Rodrygo De Paul during the Leagues Cup final. Inter Miami clashed with the MLS Western Conference side on Sunday, August 31, at Lumen Field.

The Herons, however, had an outing to forget, with the Sounders picking up a 3-0 win. De La Vega, meanwhile, was outstanding for the home side and won the MVP of the tournament.

However, ugly scenes unfolded at full time as players and staff of both side confronted each other. Interestingly, the 24-year-old also had a tense moment with fellow Argentines Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul, but has since brushed it aside.

Speaking after the game, as cited by BOLAVIP, De La Vega insisted that both players are his idols.

“Messi and De Paul? They are the greatest. They are world champions and they are my idols,” said De La Vega.

The Seattle Sounders forward also played down the incident in a later conversation with the official website of the MLS, stating:

“The clash was just part of the game. I tried to stay focused and not take it personally. Facing them as an Argentine carries a different kind of pressure.”

Inter Miami are back in action on September 13, when they face Charlotte in the MLS.

How many goals has Lionel Messi scored for Argentina?

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has registered 112 goals from 193 games for Argentina to date, and is the country's record goalscorer. Only bitter rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who has 138 goals from 221 games for Portugal, has scored more than La Pulga in Men's international football.

Interestingly, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has also racked up 58 assists for his country, the joint most in international football. The diminutive magician has 13 goals and eight assists from 26 games in FIFA World Cups.

Lionel Messi reached the final of the 2014 FIFA World Cup with La Albiceleste, but finished second-best behind Germany. The Argentine, interestingly, was adjudged the best player of the tournament.

La Pulga, however, achieved his long-term dream by getting his hand on the Holy Grail of Football at Qatar in December 2022. Argentina beat France on penalties on December 18 at the Lusail Stadium to clinch their third FIFA World Cup. Messi, who also has one Finalissima and two Copa America trophies with La Albiceleste, won the World Cup Golden Ball once again that year.

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9500 articles for the website, and has garnered close to 21 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More