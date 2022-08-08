"Facts reveal a much uglier and more sinister side to his character" - Prosecutors release grim details on Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs 

A court has heard details of how Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs subjected his ex-girlfriend to a 'litany of abuse.'

The 48-year-old arrived at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester on Monday (August 8) flanked by his legal team and a large media scrum.

As reported by The Independent, Giggs is charged with using controlling and coercive behavior towards his former partner Kate Greville between the dates of August 2017 and November 2020.

Ryan Giggs has just arrived at court. His trial is due to begin today. He denies offences against his former partner.

The Welshman is also accused of assaulting Greville and subsequently causing her actual bodily harm. Giggs has also been charged with assaulting her younger sister Emma Greville at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on November 1 2020.

Giggs has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

During the trial, the prosecution spoke about how the retired winger was 'idolised by adoring fans and supporters,' but they added that his character had an ugly side and this was a 'story of control and coercion.' Peter Wright QC told jurors:

“Off the pitch in the privacy of his own personal life at home or behind closed doors, there was, we say the facts reveal, a much uglier and more sinister side to his character.

“This was a private life that involved a litany of abuse, both physical and psychological, of a woman he professed to love. A woman who, in reality, was, if the evidence is to be believed, treated in a way that cannot be excused or overlooked, by either an adoring public, or the law.

He added:

“This is a story of control and coercion of a woman who thought she was loved and respected, sadly the reality was very different. Eventually after years of turbulence, when the scales fell from her eyes, she realised she needed to remove herself from his sphere of influence.”

Prosecution reveals details of alleged assault from Ryan Giggs

The prosecution alleges that Greville caught the former Wales international cheating on her, which prompted her sister to come round so she could leave.

Giggs attempted to stop his then-partner from leaving. Wright stated in court:

“She (Emma Greville) tried to pull the defendant off her sister. For her pains the defendant, we say, deliberately elbowed her in the jaw causing her discomfort and shock that he would turn violence on to her as well her sister.

“The argument between the defendant and Kate Greville moved to the kitchen. The couple continued to argue about her mobile phone.

He added:

“At that stage, we say, the defendant entirely lost self-control and he deliberately headbutted Kate, thereby causing swelling to her lips and bruising. Emma then called the police, who attended the premises.”

Sir Alex Ferguson and Gary Neville to appear in court during Ryan Giggs trial

