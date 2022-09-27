"Failed the audition" "Utterly embarrassing" - England star gets destroyed for his 'horrendous' error in 3-3 draw against Germany 

England's Nick Pope has failed his audition to become the Three Lions' first-choice goalkeeper at the 2022 FIFA World Cup after his display against Germany on September 26.

That is according to fans who witnessed the Newcastle United shot-stopper stumble at Wembley Stadium in a frantic 3-3 draw between England and Germany.

Pope showed signs of nervousness throughout a drab first half as he was caught out by Hansi Flick's side on one occasion when he passed directly to the German attackers.

Luckily, Ilkay Gundogan's shot sailed over his bar but he could do nothing about the Manchester City midfielder's penalty in the second half.

Kai Havertz then doubled the German's lead with a powerful strike from outside the box in the 67th minute that left Pope clutching at air.

England fought back through goals from Luke Shaw (71), Mason Mount (75) and Harry Kane (83, P).

But it was Germany's equalizer in the dying embers, which had Three Lions supporters scrutinizing Pope.

The Magpies keeper spilled Serge Gnabry's shot for Havertz to pounce on and tap in his second of the night.

Pope has performed brilliantly for Newcastle this season, with many touting him as a potential signing of the season.

However, his performance against Germany has led to calls for him to lose his place in Southgate's side.

Here are some reactions to Pope's disappointing display from fans on Twitter:

Gunners @Gunnersc0m Aaron Ramsdale is 100x better than Nick Pope with the ball Aaron Ramsdale is 100x better than Nick Pope with the ball

James @SmeajVEVO Ter Stegen and Nick Pope today Ter Stegen and Nick Pope today https://t.co/IXn7IscfSD

James. @afcjxmes Southgate starting Pope ahead of Ramsdale says a lot about how he sees the game Southgate starting Pope ahead of Ramsdale says a lot about how he sees the game

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 🤯 Nick Pope's rating of 4.27 vs Germany is the lowest ever received by an English player in an international since we started receiving Opta data in 2009 🤯 Nick Pope's rating of 4.27 vs Germany is the lowest ever received by an English player in an international since we started receiving Opta data in 2009

Curtis Woodhouse @curtiswoodhous8 Nick Pope makes Simon Tracey look like Zinedine Zidane 🤢 Nick Pope makes Simon Tracey look like Zinedine Zidane 🤢⚽️

Saint @SirS4int Havertz equalize after a horrendous goalkeeping by Nick Pope #ENGGER Havertz equalize after a horrendous goalkeeping by Nick Pope #ENGGER https://t.co/lpKiADVA4x

Matt @TacticallyMatt Well Mr Pope. You've failed your audition.



Looks like we're stuck with Jordan Pickford until he retires. You know, the best goalkeeper we've had in a very long time? Well Mr Pope. You've failed your audition. Looks like we're stuck with Jordan Pickford until he retires. You know, the best goalkeeper we've had in a very long time?

Alex @xAlexTHFC Pope, utterly embarrassing. And people question Pickford being our starter. Pope, utterly embarrassing. And people question Pickford being our starter.

England manager Southgate to stick with his tried and tested Jordan Pickford

Pickford has excelled for Southgate's side

Everton's Pickford is a polarizing goalkeeper for many of the England fans with some believing he doesn't deserve to be Southgate's No.1

However, he is yet to put a foot wrong for the Three Lions and his performances at both the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the UEFA European Championships last summer were impressive.

Pickford has started the new season off in fine form for the Toffees, making eye-catching saves in Frank Lampard's side's draws against Liverpool and Leeds United.

Football Daily @footballdaily Jordan Pickford

Nick Pope

Aaron Ramsdale

Dean Henderson



ranks England’s goalkeepers. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🧤 Jordan PickfordNick PopeAaron RamsdaleDean Henderson @GKPaulRobinson ranks England’s goalkeepers. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🧤 1️⃣ Jordan Pickford2️⃣ Nick Pope3️⃣ Aaron Ramsdale4️⃣ Dean Henderson @GKPaulRobinson ranks England’s goalkeepers. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🧤 https://t.co/IjYjjSix1h

Southgate has trusted in Pickford despite some critical of his place in the side and Pope's performance tonight will surely see him start at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Other competition for Pickford to contend with include Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale and Nottingham Forest's on-loan Dean Henderson.

However, Ramsdale and Henderson's lack of experience at international level points towards Pickford starting against Iran on November 21.

He has earned 45 international caps and has kept 21 clean sheets whilst the Evertonian has impressed in penalty shootout displays.

