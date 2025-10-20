“Fair play to him” - Jamie Carragher says he’s ‘pleased’ for Manchester United star despite being devastated by Liverpool loss

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher is happy for Manchester United defender Harry Maguire, who bagged a late winner in a 2-1 Premier League away win over the Reds on Sunday (October 19).

Ad

Ruben Amorim's side broke the deadlock inside two minutes at Anfield, through summer arrival Bryan Mbuemo. The visitors led for 76 minutes before Cody Gakpo equalised for the Reds. However, United were back in front six minutes later, thanks to Maguire, as they won at Anfield for the first time in nearly a decade.

“I’m obviously devastated with this result," Carragher said on the Gary Neville podcast (via Sky Sports). "But if anyone was going to get a winning goal here, I’m probably pleased that it’s him (Maguire). The amount of criticism that lad has taken, and that’s the nature of being the captain of Manchester United (at one stage), and of course, it hasn’t happened for him in terms of the price tag either.

Ad

Trending

“But this goal is something he will always be remembered for by the Manchester United fans. So if someone was going to get the winner, I’m quite pleased (it’s him) because he’s been through a lot. It couldn’t have been easy what he has gone through over the years. He could have moved a couple of times, get away from the limelight, go to a lesser club, but he hasn’t. Fair play to him.”

Ad

Ad

The defeat means Liverpool have lost four straight games across competitions and slipped to third in the Premier League after eight games while United are ninth. It's also the first time United have won successive league games under Amorim.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes 'happy' after win at Liverpool

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is undoubtedly elated with his team's dramatic late win at arch-rivals Liverpool at the weekend despite the hosts dominating proceedings in the second half.

Ad

Cody Gakpo hit the woodwork thrice and was denied late on by United custodian Senee Lamens, while Fernandes was guilty of squandering a golden opportunity to put his team two goals in front.

"Obviously I will be smiling when I win games, and I will be smiling less when I lose games," said the Portuguese to BBC Radio 5 Live. "I am very, very happy and very pleased with this win.

Ad

"We know how difficult it is to win here at Anfield. It has been ten years since the last time the club won here, we have put that aside now, happy with that. I'm enjoying the moment, but I am now already thinking of the next one because if you don't win the next one we are going to get back in the same feeling and moment we were in before."

The Red Devils next take on Brighton & Hove Albion in the league on Saturday (October 25), while Liverpool travel to Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (October 22).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 20 million reads so far.



Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.



Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing. Know More