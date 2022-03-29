"Fair play to him" - Paul Merson admits he was wrong about Arsenal's signings at the start of the season 

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson has praised Mikel Arteta for doing some excellent business in the transfer window.

The Gunners spent in excess of £150 million to augment their squad last summer, with the likes of Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, and Takehiro Tomiyasu all coming in.

Many fans and pundits, including Paul Merson, initially questioned the ability of the players who were brought in. However, they have proved their detractors wrong with their displays this season, and Merson has come out to admit his error of judgment.

Arsenal @Arsenal



@StellaMcCartney 🤝 @adidasfootball



Shop now on Arsenal Direct The look of the future is here.Shop now on Arsenal Direct The look of the future is here.@StellaMcCartney 🤝 @adidasfootball Shop now on Arsenal Direct 👇

Speaking on TalkSport, the 54-year-old stated:

"I like what Arteta is doing, I really do. The signings he brought in this season, everyone has been an absolute success and a half. I’ve never known a window like it. When he was bringing those players in I was thinking ‘I’m not sure about them’.

"The goalkeeper [Aaron Ramsdale] had let in more goals than anyone else in the last three years. Tomiyasu, I always think that if you are playing in Italy and no one wants you then you can’t be that great.

"Ben White, there was a thing of whether he was a centre-half or not. Was he a holding midfield player? Odegaard, did he want to go back to Real Madrid.''

Merson also reserved praise for the young players at the club for stepping up to the plate. He hailed the wonderful work Edu is doing behind the scenes as director of football:

“I think all of them have been absolutely outstanding. Then the young kids like Saka and Smith Rowe, Partey has been outstanding and Xhaka is playing well. Tierney never lets you down and Gabriel I didn’t think he could play that well.

''When you talk like that, he’s been great Arteta and so has Edu really. He took a lot of stick for giving Aubameyang all the money he did and was quite lazy by bringing in Willian. I thought he was just bringing in friends, but now fair play to him.”

Arsenal will next be in action when they make a short trip to take on city rivals Crystal Palace after the international break.

Arsenal will be hoping that their international players return fully fit as they chase a top-four finish

Arsenal are on course for a top-four finish

Arsenal have several international regulars in their squad. As many as 13 first-team players were called up to represent their respective countries in the ongoing international break.

International breaks are every club manager's nightmare, as chances are high that a number of players could suffer varying forms of injury.

Arsenal @Arsenal Gabriel

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Bukayo Saka

Thomas Partey

Martin Odegaard



🗳 It's time to vote for your March Player of the Month Gabriel🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Bukayo SakaThomas ParteyMartin Odegaard🗳 It's time to vote for your March Player of the Month 🇧🇷 Gabriel🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Bukayo Saka🇬🇭 Thomas Partey🇳🇴 Martin Odegaard🗳 It's time to vote for your March Player of the Month 👇

The Gunners are currently on the hunt for a top-four finish in the Premier League. They have their destiny in their hands as they seek UEFA Champions League football for the first time since 2016.

In light of this, Mikel Arteta will be closely monitoring his players currently on international duty while hoping they return fit to help the club fulfill their ambition.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh