"Fair play to him" - Wolves manager says PGMOL apologized to him for failure to spot blatant penalty vs Manchester United

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Gary O'Neil has revealed that PGMOL manager Jonathan Moss has apologized to him after the penalty incident against Manchester United on Monday, August 14.

The Red Devils escaped with a 1-0 win against Wolves at Old Trafford in their 2023-24 Premier League opener. The visitors completely dominated the game, with 23 attempts on goal, compared to United's 13.

However, they were unable to take their opportunities and were punished in the 76th minute as Raphael Varane scored for Manchester United. Wolves then had another chance in the 97th minute as they crossed the ball into the box. But goalkeeper Andre Onana clattered into Sasa Kalajdzic without getting the ball.

Referee Simon Hooper didn't give the penalty while VAR Michael Salisbury also let it go after a check, claiming it wasn't a clear and obvious error.

O'Neil, who was booked for his protests, said that PGMOL Select Group 1 manager Jonathan Moss later apologized for the incident. The Wolves manager said (via ABC News):

"I was told live that they didn't think that it was a clear and obvious error. But having spoken to Jonathan Moss, and fair play to him for coming straight out, he has apologised and said it was a blatant penalty that should have been given."

O'Neil credited Moss for accepting the mistake and admitted that knowing that it was a wrong decision made him feel worse:

"I feel bad because he has come out honestly. I spent the afternoon with him, trying to understand the new guidelines and trying not to get myself booked with the new guidelines, which I failed to do."

He added:

"Fair play to Jon saying it was a clear and obvious error. He can't believe the on-field referee didn't give it and VAR didn't intervene. That probably makes me feel even worse. Once you know you're right, you feel worse leaving with nothing."

Wolves will next host Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, August 19, while Manchester United will travel to Tottenham Hotspur later that day.

Manchester United escape with a lucky draw in Premier League opener

The Red Devils finished third in the Premier League in Erik ten Hag's first season in charge of the club last time around. They have further strengthened their squad this summer, signing Mason Mount, Andre Onana, Rasmus Hojlund, and Jonny Evans.

However, Manchester United failed to show any progress in their season opener against Wolves at Old Trafford on Monday.

The visitors dominated the game, with the likes of Matheus Cunha, Mario Lemina, and Matheus Nunes gliding past United's midfield with ease. They created multiple chances but their inability to score goals haunted them once again.

Manchester United did create some chances in the first half but were unable to find the final ball. They eventually scored in the 76th minute via Raphael Varane but were lucky to not concede a penalty.

While they got the three points, Manchester United and Erik ten Hag will certainly be concerned with the overall performance.