“Fakes a humility she obviously doesn’t have”, “What a shame” – Georgina Rodriguez sparks controversy after posting old photo with Cristiano Ronaldo

After Georgina Rodriguez posted a photo of the day she went to buy a yacht with Cristiano Ronaldo, fans on social media have turned on the influencer.

While the post has since gone viral, amassing more than 7 million likes, fans have claimed that Rodriguez is materialistic.

One fan commented:

"It would be super if you drop the name of the orphanage you visited in Portugal instead of pictures of your gucci bags. With all your followers maybe some of us could donate. Can you imagine the impact? Instead all I see on your IG is vanity. What a shame."

Another commented:

"She's criticized because she fakes a humility she obviously doesn't have. What about once that fascinates you to show your luxuries and so you don't like it so much. Those who can, can and those who can't, criticism."

Another claimed that Rodriguez has changed a lot in recent times, writing:

"How can a person who comes from nothing change so much? Hear that, row our boat and not put one in. The day that tiger leaves you, you will see trouble."

Georgina Rodriguez, meanwhile, captioned the post:

"That summer afternoon when we went to buy our boat. And some photos of that magical summer... 🌅 A beautiful view of the beautiful weather. #2020."

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez recently pointed out two special qualities of her children

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez's Netflix series, 'I am Georgina', has gone viral on social media.

In a recent episode, the model pointed out the special characteristics of her two daughters, Alana Martina and Eva Maria. She said (via Spanish newspaper 20 minutos):

"Alana is more smiling, talkative and loves to attract attention, she has the soul of an artist, but Eva is more reserved, she is much more sensitive and very attached to me."

She further termed her children as 'perfect', writing:

"It is wrong to say it, but they are the perfect children, the dream children."

Cristiano Ronaldo's family has been living in Riyadh since the Portuguese joined Saudi Pro League (SPL) club Al-Nassr.

