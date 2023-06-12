“Fame has gone to her head” – Spanish TV star blasts Georgina Rodriguez after Cristiano Ronaldo launches water brand in Madrid

Spanish TV personality Alessandro Lequio has criticized Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez’s attitude, branding her arrogant and rude.

Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez were in Spain last week to promote Ursu9, the Portuguese superstar’s new mineral water brand. The “Soy Georgina (I Am Georgina)” star talked up the antioxidant-rich mineral water at the unveiling event, revealing how Ursu9 was better than the competition. She said (via MARCA):

“I love water, it gives me a lot of health to be hydrated and with this water, you will feel more hydrated and you will notice how it quenches your thirst.”

As per MARCA, a reporter for the TV program “El Programa de Ana Rosa” asked Georgina to comment on the rumors of a crisis in her relationship with Ronaldo. She bluntly replied that such reports were made up by the media.

“Of course not [there were no issues], you have invented it yourselves,” she said.

Later, Lequio, who works as a presenter on El Programa de Ana Rosa, criticized Georgina for her attitude, stating (via La Vanguardia):

“Georgina is deified. She is still a lady who asks for Iberian products. She’s rude. Girl go down to earth a little.”

He also believes that “fame has gone to her head”.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have two daughters together and are co-parenting three of Ronaldo’s biological children. They recently celebrated the sixth birthday of twins Mateo and Eva.

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals how partner Georgina Rodriguez helped him win a fun competition

According to Catalan outlet El Nacional, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez recently went to Portugal with a few of their friends. There, they took part in a fun water-tasting competition.

As per the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star, there were six or seven different types of water, which participating couples had to differentiate.

The Portuguese icon claimed that he was really bad at it, but won because of his partner. The 38-year-old said (via Essentially Sports):

“There were six or seven different types of water, it was with couples and I was with Georgina. The truth is that Gio won, it wasn’t for me, because I was a disaster, but she got all the waters right.”

With Portugal’s European Championship qualifier with Bosnia and Herzegovina coming up on June 17, Ronaldo and his girlfriend are expected to remain in Portugal. Roberto Martinez’s side will then travel to Iceland for another European Championship qualifier on June 20.

