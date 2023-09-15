Fan watches Lionel Messi's Inter Miami play Leagues Cup final on TV with a goat, hilarious video goes viral on Reddit

A video in which a fan brought a goat to watch Inter Miami's Lionel Messi play against Nashville in the 2023 Leagues Cup final on August 19 has gone viral.

In the video, a fan standing in front of a television while holding a goat can be seen. He is watching the Leagues Cup final, where Messi is taking the first penalty of the shootout for Inter Miami.

Fan with a goat watches 'GOAT' Messi in action [Reddit.com]

As the post went viral on Reddit, fans quickly came up with unique and hilarious responses. Most of the fans referred to the 'Greatest of All Time' label, which has often been applied to the Argentine maestro.

"Is the goat able to recognise the other goat on tv or is it there a vision-framerate flicker situation going on?" one user commented.

Inter Miami eventually managed to win the match on penalties (10-9) as the Herons were crowned the 2023 Leagues Cup champions at the Geodis Park. Since the arrival of the Argentine playmaker, the Herons have managed to stay unbeaten in all competitions.

Lionel Messi was recently seen playing for Argentina in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers. La Albiceleste took down Ecuador in the first qualifier (1-0) with the help of a free-kick goal from Messi in the 78th minute. He was then rested in the second match against Bolivia by Lionel Scaloni.

Former Barcelona defender thinks Lionel Messi's performance at Inter Miami is a 'spectacle'

Lionel Messi's former Barcelona teammate, Marc Bartra, has stated that he has never seen anything like the Argentine playmaker's performance at Inter Miami. The Real Betis defender also mentioned Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, affirming that they talk often. Bartra said (via SPORT):

“I’ve never seen anything like it. It’s a spectacle. I’m glad he’s happy in Miami, and also because of Busi and Alba, I talk to them often. And for Tata [Martino], who took good care of me at Barca.”

Marc Bartra joined Barcelona as a teenager and represented all the youth teams of Blaugrana before he got the chance to play for the main team in the 2012-13 season. He made 103 appearances for the Camp Nou outfit and scored six goals in his tenure.

In 2016, he signed a new contract with Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, where he spent two seasons before returning to La Liga. In 2018, he joined Real Betis and made a total of 146 appearances for Los Verdiblancos.