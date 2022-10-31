“Fans of a certain age will know exactly what I’m talking about” – Ex-Tottenham star claims Thomas Partey is a mix of 2 Arsenal legends

Former Tottenham Hotspur forward Garth Crooks has drawn parallels between Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey and Gunners legends Peter Storey and David Price.

Arsenal faced Nottingham Forest in their 12th Premier League match of the season on Sunday (30th October). They went into the game looking to reclaim their place at the top of the table.

The Gunners achieved what they set out to do as they handed the Tricky Trees a 5-0 defeat at the Emirates Stadium. The win saw them move two points above second-placed Manchester City.

Gabriel Martinelli, Partey and Martin Odegaard each scored a goal for the hosts, while Reiss Nelson grabbed a brace. Partey, in particular, impressed Crooks with his performance against Steve Cooper's side.

Crooks admitted that he has preferred Granit Xhaka and Odegaard over Partey in Arsenal's midfield this season. However, the former Tottenham forward heaped praise on the 29-year-old for his display against Nottingham Forest. He wrote in his BBC Sport column:

"Thomas Partey has been in outstanding form for the Gunners this season but has often found himself playing second fiddle in my selections to the likes of Granit Xhaka and Martin Odegaard. Well, not so against Nottingham Forest."

"The Ghana international was his normal resilient self but added a wonder goal to what was a sparkling performance. To be fair to the player, he has scored goals like this before."

Crooks went on to claim that Partey has the resolve of Gunners legend Storey and the engine of Price. He added:

"Partey has the grit and steel of former Arsenal legend Peter Storey and the running power of David Price. Arsenal fans of a certain age will know exactly what I'm talking about."

Apart from scoring a goal, Partey also boasted a passing accuracy of 92% and played one key pass against Forest. He also made two tackles and one clearance on the afternoon.

How has Partey fared for Arsenal?

The Gunners signed Partey from La Liga giants Atletico Madrid for £45.3 million in the summer of 2020. He has since established himself as a key player for them although injuries have often hindered his progress.

Partey has made 71 appearances across all competitions for the north London giants so far. He has found the back of the net four times and provided as many assists for his teammates.

The Ghana international has been integral to the Gunners' title push this campaign. Mikel Arteta's side have won eight and drawn one of the nine Premier League matches the midfielder has played in.

