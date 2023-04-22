Fans disagree as Gary Neville names 4 positions Manchester United must strengthen this summer

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has named the four positions the Red Devils should look to strengthen in the summer. Some of the club's fans, however, are in disagreement over Neville's assessment.

In reply to a Twitter user, Neville claimed that the Red Devils should look for a new goalkeeper, right-back, centre-back, and centre-forward in the summer.

This comes after David de Gea put on a horrendous display in United's 3-0 defeat against Sevilla in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals. De Gea was at fault for two goals as the Red Devils lost the tie 5-2 on aggregate. With the Spaniard's contract set to run out in the summer, Neville believes the Red Devils should look for a new goalkeeper.

Neville also stated that Manchester United need a right-back. Fans, however, do not agree with him as United already have Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka in their ranks. They believe a new midfielder is of more priority than a new full-back.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as Neville shared his take on the areas that United should look to improve in the summer transfer market:

Sean Rogers @SeanRog49601750 @GNev2 We need 2CFs for me and think we’re ok at RB. @GNev2 We need 2CFs for me and think we’re ok at RB.

Richie ramos🇯🇲 @Richie_Ramos29 @GNev2 That’s why you didn’t survive management cause a cm is a big issue more than a cb @GNev2 That’s why you didn’t survive management cause a cm is a big issue more than a cb

Dane🇿🇦 @danthemangideon @GNev2 Midfield over a RB for me personally @GNev2 Midfield over a RB for me personally

iMuzyy @iMuzyy_ @GNev2 Midfielder is more important then a RB. Dalot/ AWB have done well but in the midfield we lack depth @GNev2 Midfielder is more important then a RB. Dalot/ AWB have done well but in the midfield we lack depth

Manchester United midfielder Marcel Sabitzer spoke about playing in the FA Cup

Manchester United are set to take on Brighton & Hove Albion next in the FA Cup semi-finals (April 23). Marcel Sabitzer, on loan from Bayern Munich, addressed the media ahead of the clash against the Seagulls.

Sabitzer revealed that he is well aware of the importance of cup football as it is a big deal in Germany as well. He has played for Bundesliga clubs like RB Leipzig and Bayern throughout his career. The Austrian midfielder said (via United's website):

“The cup competition is always nice, [that was the case] in Germany as well. I know about the meaning: it’s very important for the club and for the fans, so yeah we’re looking forward to the game and we want to go through. It’s always special, the knockout games. It’s nice and we all love these kind of games, so as I said we want to go through. We’ll give our all and we want to reach the final.”

United will need to make rapid improvements against Brighton as they were far from their best in the Europa League against Sevilla. The winner of the clash on Sunday will face either Manchester City or Sheffield United.

