“He’s a Nike athlete right?” – Fans express Cristiano Ronaldo concern despite being in awe of amazing new Al-Nassr kit 

Fans expressed some confusion regarding Cristiano Ronaldo as Al-Nassr dropped their new kit on social media. While fans were left in awe of the new jersey, they were a bit taken aback to not find Ronaldo in the promotional video of the jersey.

The club has opted for a new all-yellow kit and the jersey is easy on the eye, to say the least. While the new jersey has gone well with fans, they were a bit surprised to not find Ronaldo in the promotional video of the kit.

One of them wrote on Twitter:

"No ronaldo? And he’s a nike athlete right?"

The Saudi Pro League club's new kit has been designed by sportswear brand Nike. Hence, the absence of Ronaldo, who has been a Nike athlete since the start of his career back in 2003, was a bit surprising.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions as Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr showed off their new kit on social media:

M @TITIH97 @AlNassrFC_EN How do we order ?

Rz @61up_ @AlNassrFC_EN When does it release on the Nike store ?

ShreyUTD @_BazOut_ @AlNassrFC_EN Thank fuck it has no blue on the sleeves

ZaidUllah @hu28073956 @AlNassrFC_EN Good kit though let's wait for away and 3rd kit

murda @mmuurrddaa040 @AlNassrFC_EN No ronaldo? And he’s a nike athlete right?

V8 Noor @Fatimanoor787 @AlNassrFC_EN Finally wait is over but why there is no CR7

Cristiano Ronaldo has already outlined his goals with Al-Nassr this season

Throughout his professional career, Cristiano Ronaldo has been a serial winner and he has kept that same mindset for Al-Nassr this season. The Portugal captain joined the Saudi Pro League club on December 31, 2022.

Since making his debut back in January, Ronaldo has so far played 19 matches for the team, scoring 14 goals and providing three assists. Despite his rich personal form, Al-Alamy wasn't able to win a trophy in 2022-23.

They finished second in the SPL and were knocked out of both the domestic cups. Ronaldo is hungry for silverware and keen to win all available trophies this season. The Portugal captain said to reporters:

"We have a lot (of trophies) this year. We hope to win all the trophies. We know it will be difficult, but we have a good team, coach and new players. The ambitions are the same as last year, and we are looking forward to having a great season. Of course, we want to win some trophies this year. Let's see what happens."

Al-Alamy have a new coach in Luis Castro and the likes of Marcelo Brozovic and Seko Fofana have joined the club. Sadio Mane has also been in talks with the Saudi Pro League side over a summer move.

With Cristiano Ronaldo also in their ranks, Al-Nassr are touted to win silverware this term.