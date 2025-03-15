"Fans are going to be on my back" - William Gallas names the perfect striker for Arsenal but believes Mikel Arteta cannot manage him properly

William Gallas has urged Arsenal to sign Victor Osimhen as he is the perfect striker for them. However, he does not believe that Mikel Arteta is good enough to manage the Nigerian star.

Speaking to Prime Casino, Gallas claimed that Osimhen was a striker who can guarantee 20 goals a season. He also believes that the Nigerian is good enough to help others get space in the box with his movement and urged Arsenal to get him in the summer.

He said:

"I think Victor Osimhen would be the man I would try and sign. He’s been performing well for Galatasaray, obviously on loan from Napoli, and he’s only going to be there for a season. He’s a good player. Maybe not the player, but maybe he can score 20 a season. But if he doesn’t, he gives you movement, he gives space for the second forward to exploit and score goals. He takes the focus of defenders, so he could play with Kai Havertz or another striker."

"He will be a little bit more free and then he can score goals for the club. So that's why a striker like him would be good for Arsenal. I was talking about this many years ago. He was too good, I think, to go to Galatasaray. I'm still saying the same thing. I know the club’s fans are going to be on my back again. Is he too much of a big player for Arteta? Maybe Mikel Arteta doesn't have the personality to manage players like Osimhen or to deal with players with personality," Gallas added.

However, William Gallas believes the Arsenal fans would not back him for claiming that the Nigerian star would do well under Mikel Arteta.

Perry Groves wants Arsenal to sign Victor Osimhen

Arsenal hero Perry Groves has also backed his former club to sign Victor Osinhem this summer. He was on talkSPORT earlier this year when he claimed that the Chelsea target was the ideal player to get because Alexander Isak was not going to move to the Emirates.

He said:

"In a heartbeat. You ain't gonna get [Alexander] Isak because Newcastle, even though they had a bad result on the weekend, they're still looking to see if they can get into the Champions League, so they're not going to get Isak."

Victor Osimhen is on loan at Galatasaray this season after he pushed for a move from Napoli. Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) failed to agree a deal while Al Ahli were turned down by the Nigerian striker as he wanted to stay in Europe.

