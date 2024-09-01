"Fans aren't going to let him get away with that" - Gary Neville says Manchester United star has 'no confidence' after Liverpool loss

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville was critical of Marcus Rashford's performance in Manchester United's 3-0 loss to Liverpool on Sunday, September 1, at Old Trafford. Speaking after the game, the former United defender lamented the forward's lack of confidence and suggested that fans could grow frustrated with him.

Neville said on Sky Sports (via Daily Mail):

"There's no confidence. He had a one-on-one with Konate and he's ended back up at CB. The United fans aren't going to let him get away with that. Whatever happens, you still have to go for it and take the one-on-one on."

"He might not be having a great day, great time, but he's just turned back and that tells you where his head is at."

Trending

The United legend added:

"It's been going on 14 months, he scored 30 goals the season before last. I'd like to think he can get his confidence back but it's looking like a struggled. The game doesn't look enjoyable for him right now and that's sad."

"As it is seeing Casemiro in the first half, it's sad watching that kid because he has been a joy for United at times in his career but it is getting hard work for him and hard work for fans to watch him."

It was another lacklustre performance from Rashford, as he failed to find the back of the net yet again. He is yet to open his tally for the season and has looked mostly toothless for Manchester United in the opening three games of the Premier League season.

Rashford is also coming off a largely unremarkable 2023-24 season where he bagged just eight goals in all competitions. It remains to be seen if he can find some form as the campaign heads into its first international break.

Roy Keane explains Casemiro error as Manchester United suffer humbling loss

Pundit Roy Keane criticised Manchester United midfielder Casemiro for his mistake that led to Liverpool's first goal. Speaking after the game on Sky Sports, he said (via Daily Mail):

"The mistake Casemiro makes for the first goal, he gives it away. I definitely think he should take a touch and with that situation, for all his experiences, awareness, he's got to do it quickly."

"He must be aware of what's around him, and then - in his defence - after this, United do get the defenders back and the players back for the second mistake."

The Brazilian midfielder gave the ball away too cheaply in the 34th minute to Ryan Gravenberch, who passed it to Salah. The Egyptian's accurate cross found Luis Diaz for a simple nod home.

Casemiro eventually committed another error that led to a goal and he was taken off at half-time, replaced by youngster Toby Collyer for the remainder of the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback