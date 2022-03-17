“A phenomenon” - Fans hail Arsenal star for having Liverpool defender ‘on toast’ despite 2-0 defeat

Arsenal fans have heralded their Brazilian wonder kid Gabriel Martinelli following his impressive performance in their 2-0 defeat to Liverpool on Wednesday night.

Up against one of the game's best right-backs in Trent Alexander-Arnold, the 20-year-old did not look phased and he was a constant nuisance for the Englishman throughout the game.

Two second-half goals from Diogo Jota (54) and Roberto Firmino (62) were enough to give the Reds all three points but Gunners fans came out of the game raving about Martinelli's performance.

The Tactical Times @Tactical_Times Klopp may actually attempt to kidnap Martinelli after this one. He has been ridiculous. Klopp may actually attempt to kidnap Martinelli after this one. He has been ridiculous.

Patrick Timmons @PatrickTimmons1 Martinelli has been up against the best fullback in world football and hasn’t looked out of place whatsoever. He’s such a talent. Martinelli has been up against the best fullback in world football and hasn’t looked out of place whatsoever. He’s such a talent.

Paddy Power @paddypower Klopp is going to try and take Martinelli home with him on the team bus, isn't he? Klopp is going to try and take Martinelli home with him on the team bus, isn't he?

‘ @SherzCapone00 Martinelli is outrageous, man were telling me he can’t dribble Martinelli is outrageous, man were telling me he can’t dribble

Transfer News @TransferChecker Gabriel Martinelli is a phenomenon. He’s having Alexander Arnold on toast. Gabriel Martinelli is a phenomenon. He’s having Alexander Arnold on toast.

Arsenal youngsters are flourishing despite Liverpool loss

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta opted to build a side at Arsenal with more emphasis on youth and he is reaping the rewards. Martinelli's impressive performance against Liverpool is among the many Arteta's young crop of talent have produced this season.

The Brazilian has been trialed in various attacking positions by Arteta, testament to the talent he possesses. He can play as a left-winger, a centre-forward, and a secondary striker. For the north-London club, the Brazilian has five goals and three assists in 18 Premier League games this season.

Bukayo Saka, 20, is being touted as one of England's finest ever wingers and has excelled on the wing for Arsenal this season. Having missed the deciding penalty in England's agonizing penalty shootout loss to Italy in the European Championships last summer, many were worried about the pressure the youngster would be feeling.

But he has shown maturity beyond his years to become one of the Premier League's leading wingers. He currently has eight goals and five assists in 26 Premier League appearances.

His fellow Arsenal academy graduate Emile Smith-Rowe, 21, has also been catching the eye with some glittering performances. He came on as a second-half substitute during the Gunners' loss to Liverpool but has shown time and time again that he has the capability to run the show in the middle of the park.

His energy, tenaciousness, and vision on the ball have been lauded alongside his goal-scoring prowess. He currently boasts nine goals and two assists in 23 Premier League games this season and continues to push for an England selection, having earned his first international cap at the end of last year.

Martin Odegaard joined the Gunners on loan last season from La Liga giants Real Madrid. During his loan spell, he was spodaric in his performances and didn't earn any particular praise.

But Arteta insisted on signing the Norweigan permanently and, following his £31.5 million summer move, Odegaard has been instrumental in Arsenal's push for UEFA Champions League football qualification.

The former Madrid man has five goals and three assists in 25 EPL appearances and has earnt praise for his elegance on the ball as well as his fantastic range of passing.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat