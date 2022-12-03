Fans were impressed with Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli's performance in the 2022 FIFA World Cup as Brazil suffered a 1-0 loss to Cameroon.

Vincent Aboubakar scored an injury-time goal to hand the African side all three points. Tite named a second string lineup for the game as he gave the fringe players in his squad a chance to showcase their talents.

The likes of Antony, Bruno Guimaraes, Martinelli, Bremer, and others were handed starts. While Antony and Guimaraes were not impressive by any means, Martinelli made the most of the opportunity.

Operating from the left flank, the Arsenal attacker was a constant threat during the game. The Arsenal starlet played the full 90 minutes of the game. He completed three out of his five attempted dribbles. Martinelli also took three shots on target.

Fans were impressed by his ability and acknowledged the player as a true star of the team.

Martinelli was called up to the Brazil squad by Tite after having an impressive first half of the season with the Gunners. Five goals and two assists in 20 games under Mikel Arteta helped him book his place on the flight to Qatar.

When given the chance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, he utilized it very well. Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Gabriel Martinelli's performance against Cameroon:

Brasil Football 🇧🇷 @BrasilEdition Overall just horrible, on paper a great team of course, but horrible tonight. Many take aways for Tite, Martinelli being one of the only positives.



Round of 16 vs Korea on Monday. Overall just horrible, on paper a great team of course, but horrible tonight. Many take aways for Tite, Martinelli being one of the only positives. Round of 16 vs Korea on Monday.

Aaron Catterson-Reid @ReidTheGame Just searched Martinelli’s name and even the harsh Brazil fans are praising him



Just searched Martinelli’s name and even the harsh Brazil fans are praising himhttps://t.co/6BaIkGzmQW

Umir @umirf1 Martinelli's game this season is remarkable. I didn't expect a step up of this level relatively suddenly. Kid is top, top, top. Martinelli's game this season is remarkable. I didn't expect a step up of this level relatively suddenly. Kid is top, top, top.

⋆𝗡𝗲𝘆𝗺𝗼𝗹𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲 🇧🇷 @Neymoleque Very poor performance from Brazil. Thank God we won’t have to see this cast playing together again. Thought Bremer was excellent up until the goal. A huge positive was Gabriel Martinelli, I liked what I saw today. Probably the worst Bruno Guimarães performance i’ve seen. Very poor performance from Brazil. Thank God we won’t have to see this cast playing together again. Thought Bremer was excellent up until the goal. A huge positive was Gabriel Martinelli, I liked what I saw today. Probably the worst Bruno Guimarães performance i’ve seen.

Africanboyhojay AFC ♥️ @Hojay_Sax Gabriel Martinelli was really good today but he was

just so unlucky to score a goal Gabriel Martinelli was really good today but he was just so unlucky to score a goal https://t.co/SDsgQGRIqs

Tom @tom_adwar I hate to admit it but Martinelli knows ball. I hate to admit it but Martinelli knows ball.

Fabionelli™️ @Fabionelli2 The SURPRISING praise for Gabriel Martinelli all the timeline is a bit cringe you know.

I mean what we’re you expecting from the EPL best winger this season. He’s a star he’s only getting started. The SURPRISING praise for Gabriel Martinelli all the timeline is a bit cringe you know. I mean what we’re you expecting from the EPL best winger this season. He’s a star he’s only getting started. https://t.co/q5xRLJbMNP

Neymar is needed for Brazil to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Cameroon v Brazil: Group G - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Brazil suffered a big blow in their opening game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup as Neymar suffered an ankle injury. He has since missed the games against Switzerland and Cameroon.

The superstar's absence has opened the door for the likes of Martinelli to flourish. However, the World Cup is not the stage for experimentation. Every coach will want their best players to be present to win the tournament.

Neymar is hands down Brazil's best player. While Martinelli flourished on the left against Cameroon, he is no match for Neymar's experience on the world stage. Vinicius Jr. is a key player for any team he plays for. But he is not yet at the level of the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar.

If the Selecaos are to become six-time world champions, they will need Neymar on the field.

After a great start to the tournament, Richarlison's goals have also dried up. Tite's side need attacking prowess. Who better to provide it than Neymar, who has scored 75 goals and provided 55 assists in 122 games for the national team.

