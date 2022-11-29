Fans lavish special praise on Netherlands star for ‘flawless’ display in 2-0 win over Qatar

Fans lauded Netherlands midfielder, Frenkie de Jong, for his perfect performance against Qatar in the 2022 FIFA World Cup today (November 29).

The Dutch managed a 2-0 win in their final group game to finish at the top of Group A with seven points from three games.

Cody Gakpo opened the scoring for Louis van Gaal's side in the 26th minute with an immaculate finish. The in-demand youngster has now scored in all three games at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Frenkie de Jong doubled the lead for the 2010 finalists in the 49th minute of the game. It was the Barcelona midfielder's first goal of the World Cup. De Jong was flawless throughout the game for the Netherlands.

He was rated a 7.6 for his performance against Qatar by Sofascore, after playing 86 minutes. He won three out of his four ground duels and made one interception and two tackles and had a passing accuracy of 92% against Qatar.

Fans on Twitter opined that De Jong makes the Netherlands squad better. Some even went a step further to claim that the Barcelona midfielder is a better player than Real Madrid's Luka Modric and Federico Valverde.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after De Jong's masterclass against Qatar:

Marshall 🇳🇱 @TheMessiguyy Best midfielder in the world frenkie de jong take a bow Best midfielder in the world frenkie de jong take a bow https://t.co/0JkZNqnzkI

Advans @MichaelAdvans If you see Frankie De Jong play football you will think Kovacic is a bus conductor running without purpose on the field of play If you see Frankie De Jong play football you will think Kovacic is a bus conductor running without purpose on the field of play

Presdoo🇬🇭 @Korsogyimi De jong is a better midfielder than Modric but y’all are not ready for this convo De jong is a better midfielder than Modric but y’all are not ready for this convo

🇪🇸🇦🇷 @hazfcb_ Frenkie de Jong has been unreal this World Cup, definitely one of the best midfielders of the group stage Frenkie de Jong has been unreal this World Cup, definitely one of the best midfielders of the group stage

Dibya @brown_walkers7 Frenkie De jong is Like Lubricant ,He makes the Team play smooth and flawless. Frenkie De jong is Like Lubricant ,He makes the Team play smooth and flawless.

CatalanRey @CatalanRey1 Frenkie De Jong masterclass in the world cup not being talked about cuz he's not spamming shots like that uruguayan fraud Frenkie De Jong masterclass in the world cup not being talked about cuz he's not spamming shots like that uruguayan fraud https://t.co/Y8T9SC8lKs

◉𝙨𝙝𝙪𝙜𝙖𝙧 🇬🇭🇪🇦 👏 ◉ @__breaddman frenkie de jong is the best midfielder in the world, no cap. frenkie de jong is the best midfielder in the world, no cap. 👍

Can Louis van Gaal lead the Netherlands to FIFA World cup glory?

Netherlands v Qatar: Group A - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Louis van Gaal returned from retirement with only one goal in mind, helping the Netherlands finally become the FIFA World Cup champions.

He became Oranje's manager in August 2021 and his side are currently unbeaten in their last 18 games.

They have looked good with Cody Gakpo being in electric form at the top of their attack. Memphis Depay also made his first start of the tournament against Qatar. While he didn't find the back of the net, he was decisive in the win.

Van Gaal also discussed his team's chances of becoming world champions ahead of the clash against Qatar as he said (via GOAL):

“We never said we will become world champions, I said we have a chance to become world champions and the players are convinced of that. If you want to become a world champion you will have to be capable of beating everyone.”

Oranje will now face the second-placed team from Group B in the last 16 on Saturday (December 3).

