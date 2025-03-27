Fans make feelings clear after Taylor Swift becomes top choice to feature on Barcelona shirt for El Clasico against Real Madrid

Fans shared their thoughts on reports of Taylor Swift becoming the top choice to feature on Barcelona's shirt for their El Clásico against Real Madrid. The LaLiga clash is set to be held on May 11 at the Montjuic Stadium.

According to Esports RAC1, Taylor Swift is the first choice to be featured on Barcelona's jersey during the El Clásico game against Real Madrid. The report suggests that the agreement between the Catalan side and the pop star is still pending the final details.

Barcelona have previously featured other renowned artists in their shirts during Clasico games, including The Rolling Stones, Drake, and Coldplay. These collaborations came after the Catalan giants' sponsorship deal with streaming giant Spotify. Apart from Taylor Swift, other names in consideration for the deal are reportedly Ed Sheeran and Travis Scott. However, Barca want to finalize Swift for the feature, the report claims.

Fans online had mixed reactions to the potential Taylor Swift x Barcelona collaboration. While many were excited about the prospect, others did not seem thrilled by the idea. One X user wrote:

"Barca slapping swift on their shirt is like liverpool playing wonderwall at anfield. just wrong."

"These soccer fans are about to lose their mind over this lol," another fan joked.

"My girl is a madridista i can confirm. Bracelona leave her alooone," another person added.

"My girl is a madridista i can confirm. Bracelona leave her alooone," a fan jibed.

Meanwhile, some fans were excited about the prospect:

"OMGGGG THAT WOULD BE MY DREAM COME TRUE," a fan exclaimed.

"As a Swiftie and a Barça fan, this is a dream come true," another netizen remarked.

"This collab will end me and make me alive," another X user commented.

Barcelona and Real Madrid faced each other twice this season

Barcelona and Real Madrid have been archrivals since their inception and clash against each other at least twice every season in LaLiga. In the current season, they have faced each other in two El Clasicos as of writing.

Real Madrid faced their Catalan rivals for the first time this season in October last year at the Santiago Bernabeu. Barca thrashed them 4-0 in the LaLiga clash, ending their 42-game-unbeaten strike in the league.

The two rivals clashed once again in the Supercopa de España final in January, where La Blaugrana beat Real Madrid 5-2. This marked the Catalans' first trophy under coach Hansi Flick, who took over the helm from former manager Xavi in the summer of 2024. The silverware came after their trophyless 2023-24 campaign.

The next El Clásico is scheduled to take place in May 2024 in LaLiga. However, Los Blancos could face Barca in the Copa del Rey finals, if both go past the semi-finals. There is also a chance of them clashing in the UEFA Champions League final if both teams qualify for the stage. As of writing, both teams are set to play the quarter-finals.

