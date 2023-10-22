"Fans make me happy and I make them happy"- Cristiano Ronaldo speaks out after scoring a sensational free kick in Al-Nassr's win over Damac

Cristiano Ronaldo spoke to the media after helping Al-Nassr get a 2-1 win against Damac in their latest Saudi Pro League match on Saturday (October 21).

The Portuguese ace converted a spectacular free kick in the 56th minute of the game to earn all three points for Luis Castro's team. Ronaldo's strike turned out to be the winner in a match that culminated 2-1.

Speaking to the media after the game, the 38-year-old expressed his delight at the fan support he received. Ronaldo further stressed the importance of teamwork and reflected on his future.

He said (via Record Portugal):

"The fans make me happy and I make them happy. I'm 38 years old and I continue to help and be useful to the team. I have to be grateful for that. What brought me to the top was hard work, but without my team, none of this would have been possible."

"I will continue to play this season and next. Then I will look at my body to see if I can continue or not. The game? It was difficult, especially as it came after the national team games and subsequent trips," he added.

After a rough patch at Manchester United last season, Cristiano Ronaldo slowly recovered his form with Al-Nassr at the end of the last campaign. This season, he has been firing on all cylinders for club and country. He has so far scored 12 goals and has provided six assists in 12 matches for Al-Nassr.

The Riyadh-based team are currently third in the Saudi Pro League table. They have 22 points on the board from 10 matches and trail city rivals Al-Hilal, who sit atop the league table, by four points.

How did Cristiano Ronaldo react to Al-Nassr's win over Damac on social media?

Al-Nassr had to come from behind during their latest win against Damac. Anderson Talisca and Cristiano Ronaldo both scored free-kick goals after Georges-Kevin N'Koudou had given the visitors the lead.

It was third time lucky for the Portuguese attacker, as he was ruled offside twice before finding the back of the net from a free kick. Reacting on Instagram after the match, Ronaldo wrote:

"Incredible atmosphere in the stadium tonight! Happy with the win and we keep working hard every game. Thank you to the fans for such a lovely tribute also!"

The goal marked Cristiano Ronaldo's 61st career free-kick goal. He has scored some spectacular ones in his career and the one against Damac was right out of the top draw in terms of the pure quality of the strike.