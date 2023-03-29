"Messi 36 goal statpad sesh," "Not less than 5 goals" - Fans react as Argentina name strong XI for friendly against Curacao

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has named a strong lineup, including talismanic captain Lionel Messi, for the friendly against Curacao. Fans on Twitter are anticipating a dominating performance from the world champions.

La Albiceleste enter the contest on the back of a 2-0 win against Panama. Their captain got on the scoresheet in the previous match with a stunning late free kick. Thiago Almada was the scorer of the other goal.

Scaloni has persisted with naming a formidable lineup against Curacao. FIFA World Cup hero Emi Martinez is in goal. Gonzalo Montiel, Nicolas Otamendi, German Pezzella, and Marcos Acuna are the back four.

Giovanni Lo Celos, who missed the historic World Cup campaign in Qatar due to an injury, is in the midfield alongside Enzo Fernandez and Alexis Mac Allister. Nico Gonzalez and Lautaro Martinez are the two attackers alongside Messi.

Fans are anticipating a glittering performance from the team's captain. One fan wrote, taking a jibe at the quality of the opposition, on Twitter:

"Messi 36 goal statpad sesh."

Another fan foresaw a five-goal masterclass from the little magician. He wrote on Twitter:

"Not less than 5 goals."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Argentina's lineup to face 86th-ranked Curacao was announced:

Argentina captain Lionel Messi recently delivered an emotional speech

Lionel Messi

Argentina captain Lionel Messi was recently immortalized as the AFA established a statue of him beside the likes of Diego Maradona and Pele.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph was a truly emotional moment for the Paris Saint-Germain star as he consensually 'completed' football with the victory.

The Golden Ball winner said (via Mundo Albiceleste):

“As I said the other day, we are living a very nice, very special moment. We were fortunate to play in Argentina for the first time after having been world champions and we are receiving a lot of love."

He added:

“We came back many times to play in qualifiers, friendlies, competitions, but this time, obviously, after being champions, was different to all of us and that is how we all feel and that is how the people of Argentina show it to us all the time."

Messi further said:

“That last thing I would like to say is I think beyond all the affection we are receiving after being World champions, that we were receiving before in this group, for this recognition, for the signs of affection, I think we are still not really aware of what it means to be World champions."

La Albiceleste's clash against Curacao will commence in less than an hour.

Poll : 0 votes