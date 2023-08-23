An old image of Cristiano Ronaldo resurfaced on the internet has caused a stir among the fans. In the picture, the Al-Nassr star can be seen listening to the music of American rapper, Future.

During his days at Real Madrid, the Portuguese star was one of the most fearsome attackers in Europe. He also won four consecutive Ballon d'Or gongs while playing at the Santiago Bernabeu from 2014 to 2017.

In addition to that, he also guided Real Madrid to three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles from 2015-16 to 2017-18 and was the top scorer of the tournament in all three seasons.

Recalling his older time, an old snap of the Portuguese attacker, where he can be seen arriving for a match has resurfaced on the internet. In the snap, Ronaldo has been holding his phone while listening to music. Interestingly, after zooming in on the picture, it can be seen that the former Real Madrid star was listening to American Rapper, Future.

Hence, watching the picture, fans came up with Hilarious responses. A few of them are here:

Fan reactions on the post

As stated, he was listening to the album named 'D2S', which was released by the musical artist in 2015. According to Acharts, the album was a hit as it sold more than 126,000 copies in its first week. Moreover, the Al-Nassr star also follows the American rapper on Instagram.

Cristiano Ronaldo shares a motivational message for his team after AFC Champions League qualification

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr qualified for the AFC Champions League group stage after they took down Shabab Al Ahli in a playoff on Wednesday, August 23. Anderson Talisca broke the deadlock with a header on a calculated corner taken by Brozovic (11').

Expand Tweet

However, the Saudi Pro League side found themselves trailing in the match due to Yahya Al Ghassani's brace (18', 46'). In the last minutes of the match, Sultan bin Abdullah scored the equalizer for the Saudi Pro League outfit (88'). In the seven minutes of added time, goals from Talisca and Brozovic secured Al-Nassr's win (4-2).

"Difficult game, but Important win to qualify for the Asian champions league. Always believe to the end! Never give up!" Cristiano Ronaldo wrote on Twitter after the match.

After the game, Ronaldo took to Twitter and congratulated his team for the win over Shabab Al Ahli. In addition to that, he also motivated the Saudi Pro League side for their future endeavors.