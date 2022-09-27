Fans rejoice as Cristiano Ronaldo spearheads Portugal's attack against Spain: "Scoring a hat-trick tonight","Masterclass incoming from the GOAT" 

Portugal fans are excited to see the team's talisman Cristiano Ronaldo being included in the starting lineup against Spain today (September 27).

The two European giants are set to face off in their UEFA Nations League clash, which will see the Selecao out of the competition if they lose to La Roja.

Portugal @selecaoportugal 𝟙𝟙 no relvado, 𝟙𝟙 Milhões a apoiar! #VesteABandeira



𝟙𝟙 at the pitch, 𝟙𝟙 Million supporting! #WearTheFlag Back to business𝟙𝟙 no relvado, 𝟙𝟙 Milhões a apoiar!𝟙𝟙 at the pitch, 𝟙𝟙 Million supporting! Back to business 💼 𝟙𝟙 no relvado, 𝟙𝟙 Milhões a apoiar! 🇵🇹 #VesteABandeira𝟙𝟙 at the pitch, 𝟙𝟙 Million supporting! 🇵🇹 #WearTheFlag https://t.co/tytwadoVnY

The forward is set to spearhead the attack off the back of an impressive 4-0 win against the Czech Republic on September 24. While he wasn't able to score a goal, he provided an assist for Diogo Jota to score their fourth goal.

Taking to Twitter, they expressed their exhilaration and admiration for Ronaldo with tweets:

CR7GOAT7 @goat7_cr7 @selecaoportugal This is why Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest player of all time @selecaoportugal This is why Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest player of all time 🐐

CR7 Ultra @Magical91941206 Masterclass incoming from the GOAT Masterclass incoming from the GOAT

CR7 Ultra @Magical91941206 The man for the big occasions is scoring a hat-trick tonight The man for the big occasions is scoring a hat-trick tonight

The Portugal captain will hope to get on the scoresheet against their tough opponents, with the Spanish side intent on securing a win. Selecao will need to be in good form if they are to see off their opponents in style, and Ronaldo will be a vital piece of the puzzle.

With fans expecting an impressive performance from the 37-year-old on the night, he will hope he does not let them down.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored just once for Manchester United this season in eight matches in all competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo sports a black eye on international duty with Portugal

The Portuguese talisman suffered an injury to his face early in their encounter against the Czech Republic.

Although he finished the entire 90 minutes, a collision with goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik saw the forward deal with a black eye and blood pouring down his face. It did little to stop Ronaldo from training with his Portugal teammates, even though he sported a black eye and cuts to his face.

In the game against the Czechs, the marksman enjoyed a good performance as he picked up an assist for Jota.

However, his overall display was marred by the injury, as well as the penalty he gave away, which Czech captain Patrik Schick failed to convert.

However, it ended up as a good game for the Selecao, who won the game thanks to a brace from Diogo Dalot. Bruno Fernandes and Jota both got on the scoresheet as well, with Portugal winning 4-0.

Ronaldo's injuries have not kept him off the teamsheet, with Fernando Santos opting to spearhead the attack with the 37-year-old once more.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far