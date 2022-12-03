Fans slammed Brazil star Antony for his poor performance against Cameroon in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Tite fielded a second-string side for their final group game against the African side. With qualification to the knockout stages already secured, his decision was justified.

The likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Antony, Dani Alves, and others were given the chance to make an appearance during the game against Cameroon.

The Selecaos lost the game by a scoreline of 1-0. Vincent Aboubakar scored the only goal of the game in the 92nd minute.

Antony, however, was not able to earn plaudits with his performance. Fans were unhappy with his tendency to showboat. Many even pointed out that the Manchester United star is too weak on his right foot.

There were also opinions that Arsenal star Martinelli is clear of the United winger. Some even termed Antony as the Brazilian version of Sevilla star Jesus Navas.

Antony's performance was rated 6.8 by Sofascore. In his 79 minutes on the field, Antony took 66 touches and completed 35 out of his 45 passes. He lost possession a massive 21 times and completed none of his attempted four crosses.

Here are some of the best reactions to the former Ajax star's performance against Cameroon for Brazil:

JJ. Omojuwa @Omojuwa This Antony guy, he’d have made it more as a ball juggler. Martinelli making better impression. This Antony guy, he’d have made it more as a ball juggler. Martinelli making better impression.

Jack @JackWhitman_7 antony really has 2 roulettes and a step over in his system but no right foot antony really has 2 roulettes and a step over in his system but no right foot

Sir Alper @TreeAtTheBack Seeing Martinelli and Antony on opposing wings for the same team makes it so clear how much more effective Martinelli is Seeing Martinelli and Antony on opposing wings for the same team makes it so clear how much more effective Martinelli is

Yu @YucciMane Antony every time he receives the ball Antony every time he receives the ball https://t.co/iFN8juFnM6

Uzair 🇿🇲 @uzair208 A lot of what Antony does is genuinely pointless. The likes of Vini and Martinelli beat 3 men in the 5 seconds it takes for him to perform a skill A lot of what Antony does is genuinely pointless. The likes of Vini and Martinelli beat 3 men in the 5 seconds it takes for him to perform a skill

g @1GAFC Antony more interested in a getting a highlight reel than making the right pass and he fucks it up every single time, absolutely tragic footballer. Antony more interested in a getting a highlight reel than making the right pass and he fucks it up every single time, absolutely tragic footballer.

Serge McCarthy 🇧🇷 🇧🇪 @SergeMcCarthy Antony fooled all of us. Man’s haven’t beaten anyone all game. Brazilian Jesus Navas Antony fooled all of us. Man’s haven’t beaten anyone all game. Brazilian Jesus Navas

Who will Brazil play in their next game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Cameroon v Brazil: Group G - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Despite their loss to Cameroon, Brazil progressed to the knockout stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup as the winners of Group H. They will face the runner-up of Group G, South Korea.

Paulo Bento's side finished as the runner-up of their group with a dramatic come-from-behind win against Portugal. While they were level on points with Uruguay, the Asian powerhouse had a better goal-scoring record than the South American giants.

The Selecaos will take the field for the Round of 16 clash on December 6. Coach Tite will hope to have Neymar back for the game. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar has been out of action since suffering an ankle injury during his team's 2-0 win against Serbia.

Having the prolific attacker back in the side will certainly be a boost for the five-time World Champions. Additionally, Neymar's return might spell the end of Antony's status as a starter.

