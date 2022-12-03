Create

Fans slam ‘genuinely pointless’ display from 22-year-old Brazil star during 1-0 FIFA World Cup defeat to Cameroon 

By Apratim Banerjee
Modified Dec 03, 2022 04:16 AM IST
Brazil attacker slammed for 2022 FIFA World Cup performance

Fans slammed Brazil star Antony for his poor performance against Cameroon in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Tite fielded a second-string side for their final group game against the African side. With qualification to the knockout stages already secured, his decision was justified.

The likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Antony, Dani Alves, and others were given the chance to make an appearance during the game against Cameroon.

The Selecaos lost the game by a scoreline of 1-0. Vincent Aboubakar scored the only goal of the game in the 92nd minute.

Antony, however, was not able to earn plaudits with his performance. Fans were unhappy with his tendency to showboat. Many even pointed out that the Manchester United star is too weak on his right foot.

There were also opinions that Arsenal star Martinelli is clear of the United winger. Some even termed Antony as the Brazilian version of Sevilla star Jesus Navas.

Antony's performance was rated 6.8 by Sofascore. In his 79 minutes on the field, Antony took 66 touches and completed 35 out of his 45 passes. He lost possession a massive 21 times and completed none of his attempted four crosses.

Here are some of the best reactions to the former Ajax star's performance against Cameroon for Brazil:

This Antony guy, he’d have made it more as a ball juggler. Martinelli making better impression.
antony really has 2 roulettes and a step over in his system but no right foot
Seeing Martinelli and Antony on opposing wings for the same team makes it so clear how much more effective Martinelli is
Antony every time he receives the ball https://t.co/iFN8juFnM6
@TheEuropeanLad Antony vs Cameroon 1st half highlights https://t.co/QFdCIgM8WE
A lot of what Antony does is genuinely pointless. The likes of Vini and Martinelli beat 3 men in the 5 seconds it takes for him to perform a skill
Antony more interested in a getting a highlight reel than making the right pass and he fucks it up every single time, absolutely tragic footballer.
Antony fooled all of us. Man’s haven’t beaten anyone all game. Brazilian Jesus Navas

Who will Brazil play in their next game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Cameroon v Brazil: Group G - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Cameroon v Brazil: Group G - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Despite their loss to Cameroon, Brazil progressed to the knockout stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup as the winners of Group H. They will face the runner-up of Group G, South Korea.

Paulo Bento's side finished as the runner-up of their group with a dramatic come-from-behind win against Portugal. While they were level on points with Uruguay, the Asian powerhouse had a better goal-scoring record than the South American giants.

The Selecaos will take the field for the Round of 16 clash on December 6. Coach Tite will hope to have Neymar back for the game. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar has been out of action since suffering an ankle injury during his team's 2-0 win against Serbia.

Having the prolific attacker back in the side will certainly be a boost for the five-time World Champions. Additionally, Neymar's return might spell the end of Antony's status as a starter.

Get Cameroon vs Brazil live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Edited by Nived Zenith
