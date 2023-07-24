Fans vote for 23-year-old Barcelona star in poll to decide player who should be included as part of deal to sign Kylian Mbappe

In a pole for Diario Sport, Barcelona fans have voted Ferran Torres as the player they want to be included in a deal for PSG attacker Kylian Mbappe.

The Frenchman has been linked with a move away from the Parisian club in the summer transfer window. According to the latest reports, several big names like Inter Milan, Barcelona, Real Madrid, and more are interested in the player. Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal have also made a bid for the superstar attacker (via Fabrizio Romano).

Given Barca's current financial situation, it could be tough for them to pull off a deal for Mbappe. However, L'Equipe reported that the Catalan giants have made contact with PSG regarding a move for Mbappe.

The Blaugrana fans have now voted Ferran Torres as the player they want included in the deal with the Spaniard receiving 21% of the total votes. Eric Garcia and Franck Kessie are second and third on the list respectively, receiving 14% and 12% of the total votes.

Torres joined the Blaugrana in January 2022 from Manchester City for €55 million and has since made 71 appearances for the team, scoring 14 goals and providing nine assists. It is evident by the recent poll that he hasn't been able to convince fans and they want him to be traded for Kylian Mbappe.

When Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick against Barcelona

Barcelona fans know firsthand how dangerous a player Kylian Mbappe can be. The Frenchman netted a hat-trick against the Blaugrana in the round of 16 of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League.

The game took place at Camp Nou on February 16, 2021. In the first leg of the clash, Lionel Messi gave Barca the lead from the penalty spot in the 16th minute of the match.

Mbappe, however, netted a hat-trick, scoring in the 32nd, 65th, and 85th minute of the match. Moise Kean was the other scorer for PSG as the Ligue 1 side emerged victorious 4-1.

There is no denying Mbappe's talent and he could be a great addition to Barca's ranks. Pulling off a move financially, however, remains difficult for Barcelona.