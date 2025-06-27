"Far cry from the values it once represented" - Ex-Athletic Bilbao president slams Barcelona and warns Nico Williams about move

Former Athletic Bilbao president Aitor Elizegi slammed Barcelona while warning Nico Williams about a potential transfer. The Spanish winger has been heavily linked to joining the Catalans this summer.

Nico Williams has been a long-time target for Barcelona over the last two seasons. Recent reports claim Williams is keen on joining the Catalans this summer, despite letting go of the move last summer. He is also open to reducing his salary to help the Catalan side. The Spaniard has a reported €62 million release clause in his contract, which Barca are willing to pay.

In an interview with El Programa de Ortega (h/t Tribal Football), former Athletic Bilbao president Aitor Elizegi warned Nico Williams about joining Barcelona. He claimed the Catalan side does not represent the values they once did and said:

"Barça is a far cry from the values it once represented. If Nico leaves, he's going to a club that isn't admirable. Barcelona is no longer unique; it's quite far from what we all remember."

He added:

"Nico came here as a child, we raised him... when someone tells you he doesn't want to be at Athletic, it hurts. We renew our vision from time to time thanks to players like Óscar (de Marcos) and Iker Muniain, who excite the fans. That makes us stronger."

Barcelona are reportedly working towards signing Nico Williams despite their well-documented financial issues. The Catalan side is expected to pay his €62 million release clause in the first week of July, per the latest reports.

Barcelona director Deco confirms the club's interest in signing Nico Williams

In an interview with La Vanguardia, Barcelona director Deco confirmed the club's interest in signing Nico Williams this summer. He said (h/t Barca Universal):

"As wingers, we only have Lamine and Raphinha. Ferran Torres is now more of a striker. When we’re missing Lamine or Raphinha, the team’s level drops. So, we’re looking at options based on quality and cost."

The director added:

"There’s a clear criterion that any player coming to Barça must believe in the project. Nico didn’t come last season, as Dani Olmo was a bigger priority. But now, Nico and others are showing more desire to join. In the end, you follow a process. Speak to the agent, look at the contract, and then see if the club wants the release clause paid or is open to talks. In Nico’s case, the clause is clear."

After Deco publicly expressed interest in signing Williams, Athletic Bilbao sent a formal letter to LaLiga expressing concern about Barca's financial standing. They alleged that La Blaugrana are not complying with the 1:1 rule but are expressing interest in signing the Spanish winger. The Basque side has reportedly also offered Williams a contract renewal and is keen on retaining him.

