"Far too good for them" - Chris Sutton predicts comfortable win for Arsenal against Everton

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton has backed Arsenal to outclass Everton in their upcoming Premier League meeting and snag a 2-0 victory at Goodison Park.

League leaders Arsenal are currently five points clear of second-placed Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table, with a game in hand. They did lose 1-0 to Manchester City in their most recent outing, in the FA Cup, but Mikel Arteta rested many of his key players for that game.

Everton, on the other hand, are on a three-game losing streak in the Premier League. The Merseysiders, who are currently toiling in 19th place in the league rankings, recently replaced manager Frank Lampard with Sean Dyche, hoping for a change of fortunes.

Sutton, however, does not think the managerial switch will do them any good and has predicted the Gunners will beat Dyche on his Everton debut. In his BBC column, Sutton wrote:

“Arsenal rested a few players in their FA Cup tie against Manchester City and paid the price. They still played pretty well at Etihad Stadium though and I think they have had a really good window - signing Jorginho, Cedric Trossard and Jakub Kiwior to strengthen their squad for their title push.

“Everton, in contrast, did not sign anyone and it looks like their new manager Sean Dyche has got a huge job on his hands to keep them up - he's actually lost a player, with Antony Gordon moving to Newcastle.”

Sutton added that while Dyche’s management and the Goodison crowd would give Everton a boost, they simply did not have the Gunners' quality.

“We know the Goodison Park crowd will get behind the team and, the way that Dyche manages, he will be trying to extract every last ounce of effort out of his players. So, the endeavour will be there, but I still don't see Everton getting a win or even managing a draw.

“Arsenal are just far too good for them and, as I said on the Monday Night Club, getting the Everton job now is like being made captain of the Titanic, a couple of hours after it hit the iceberg.”

Sutton's final prediction: 0-2.

Takehiro Tomiyasu reveals the secret behind Arsenal’s Premier League title run

Last season, Mikel Arteta’s side lost their way in the final stretch of the season. They dropped crucial points at the end to finish outside the top four. Arteta was criticized by a section of fans for letting their Champions League slot slip, but the board chose to keep their faith in the Spaniard.

Everything has seemingly fallen into place in north London this season, with the Gunners emerging as genuine contenders for the Premier League title. In a recent interview with GOAL, right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu explained what exactly changed at Arsenal in such a short span of time.

The Japan international said:

“We understand more [about] Mikel’s football. We’ve got depth, we’ve got some new players, but the biggest thing is we understand Mikel’s football more than last season.

“Last season we understood. But we couldn’t express it. But this season we understand and we are showing how he wants us to play. This is the big difference.”

Arsenal’s last Premier League win came in the 2003-04 season, a staggering 19 years ago. They finished the season unbeaten that time (26 wins, 12 draws), becoming the only Premier League team in history to attain that feat.

