"Farmers League they said", "Getting grouped" - Twitter explodes as Arsenal slump to 2-1 UCL defeat at Lens

Fans reacted as Arsenal slumped to a surprise 2-1 loss to Ligue 1 side Lens in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (October 3).

Mikel Arteta's side silenced the Stade Bolleart-Delellis by opening the scoring in the 14th minute through Gabriel Jesus, who was played through by Bukayo Saka. However, Lens responded through a superb Adrien Thomasson strike 11 minutes later to restore parity.

Saka then hobbled off the pitch with an injury, and the game turned on its head. Elye Wahi converted a cross from Przemyslaw Frankowski in the 69th minute with a fine finish to put the hosts in front, a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

The loss marked the Gunners' first in 11 games across competitions this season as Lens moved top of their Champions League group. Arteta's side would have dropped to third had PSV Eindhoven not pegged back Sevilla with a late equaliser in a 2-2 draw in Eindhoven.

Fans have had a go at the Gunners, reminding them that Ligue is not to be derided as a farmer's league, with one tweeting:

"Farmer's league they said. Farmer's league won tonight."

Another chimed in:

"Getting grouped"

Here are some of the top reactions on X, formerly called Twitter:

The loss marked the first time since November 2019 (Eintracht Frankfurt) that the Gunners lost an European game after opening the scoring.

"I feel we created enough to win the game" - Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice reckons his side conjured enough goalscoring opportunities on the night to have ended up scoring. Rice started at the centre of a three-man midfield comprising Kai Havertz and captain Martin Odegaard.

However, their profligate finishing came back to haunt them as the Premier League giants return empty-handed from France despite dominating the game for large swathes. The 24-year-old told TNT Sports (via BBC Sport):

"I feel we created enough to win the game, for sure. We missed some big chances. It's a great finish for their first goal, and the second one we created with our own problems."

He added:

"I thought we totally dominated the match, but they are not an easy opponent. We had to be on it, but it was just that final bit, that was lacking. Credit to then. They defended very well, and some of their centre-backs had some outstanding performances.

Arsenal return to action on Sunday (October 8) in the Premier League when they host leaders Manchester City. The Gunners are third in the standings, a point behind City (18).