"Fascinating game" - Jamie Redknapp predicts the result of Tottenham vs Liverpool Premier League clash

Former Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie Redknapp has predicted a high-scoring draw between two of his former Premier League clubs on Sunday (6 November).

Liverpool have endured their worst start to a Premier League season under Jurgen Klopp this season, registering just four wins in 12 games so far. The 19-time domestic champions are currently ninth in the 2022-23 table with just 16 points, four above the relegation zone.

Tottenham, on the other hand, are third in the standings with 26 points from 13 games. After registering a 3-2 comeback win against Bournemouth last weekend, the Lilywhites secured top spot in their UEFA Champions League group with a thrilling 2-1 comeback victory.

Speaking on Sky Sports Football Podcast (via HITC), Redknapp stated that the Tottenham players will be in good spirits ahead of Sunday's clash due to their recent outings. He said:

"It's going to be a fascinating game that is hard to call, but if I was in either dressing room, I'd be more confident in the Spurs one, because of the form they're in, because of the last two league games for Liverpool."

"What it took out of Spurs mentally and emotionally on Wednesday, time will tell, but it will play a part because mentally to know you're a goal away from going out and the high it gives you."

Redknapp rued the absence of Son Heung-min due to a facial injury but claimed that the Antonio Conte-coached outfit will come out with points on their home turf. He added:

"The fact it's on a Sunday helps Spurs. I don't see Spurs losing this game, Son will be a huge miss, but Liverpool are going to have to really produce something. Salah has been scoring some goals."

"I'm not going to sit on the fence because they're my two former sides, I just have a feeling for a draw here, it has that feel to it, a very open game with plenty of goals."

The Reds have a healthy head-to-head record against Tottenham, registering 14 wins, six draws and one loss in their last 21 meetings.

Liverpool to finish higher than Tottenham Hotspur in Premier League - Jermaine Pennant

Former Arsenal and Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant has backed the Reds to finish higher than Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League table in the ongoing season. He told talkSPORT:

"Just because Spurs are sitting third, it doesn't mean they're a better team than them. Liverpool started very slow, now they're in gear. I would put everything I own on them [to finish top four ahead of Spurs]."

Both teams have lost two of their last three Premier League games.

Jurgen Klopp's men are currently ninth in the Premier League table, 10 points behind third-placed Spurs, with a game in hand.

