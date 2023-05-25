"Fast with the ball, and attacks very well" - Carlo Ancelotti confirms Real Madrid's first signing of the summer transfer window

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti recently revealed that Rayo Vallecano full-back Fran Garcia will be their first signing of the summer transfer window.

Garcia came through Real Madrid's youth system from 2013 to 2018. The 23-year-old made one senior appearance for Los Blancos during the 2018-19 season before being loaned to Rayo Vallecano for the 2020-21 season.

Garcia helped his new club get promoted in La Liga and joined them on a permanent transfer in the summer of 2021. The left-back has impressed ever since and has scored five goals and provided eight assists in his 119 appearances for the club.

Fran Garcia has helped Rayo Vallecano get to 11th in La Liga this season and has now secured a return to Los Blancos. The FIFA Club World Cup Champions have struggled in the left-back department with Eduardo Camavinga being deputized there for the likes of Ferland Mendy and Nacho Fernandez.

Following their 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano last night, Carlo Ancelotti confirmed Fran Garcia's signing. He said (via 90min):

“Fran Garcia is a left-back who has a lot of energy. He is very fast with the ball, and he attacks very well. He is a very good profile for Real Madrid, and next year he will be with us.”

Los Blancos have had a disappointing end to their campaign after conceding the title to Barcelona and crashing out of the Champions League semi-finals against Manchester City.

They will look to end their season on a high. They next face Sevilla away on May 27.

Real Madrid reportedly plan on signing Liverpool star this summer: Reports

According to The Daily Mail, Real Madrid are eyeing a move for Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson in the summer transfer window.

Andrew Robertson has been one of the most consistent left-backs in European football for the past five seasons. He is more than capable of attacking and defending at the highest level.

The Scotland captain has scored eight goals and provided 63 assists in 267 appearances for the Reds and has helped them earn the Champions League and Premier League titles.

Los Blancos reportedly want to sign him after struggling in the left-back department this season. Robertson would cost them in excess of £40 million.

The 29-year-old still has three years remaining on his contract and it is unlikely he would leave Liverpool this summer. Moreover, Real Madrid recently confirmed the signing of Fran Garcia so it wouldn't make sense for them to sign another so soon.

