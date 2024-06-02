"Fate we meet again" - Bundesliga club hilariously react to Borussia Dortmund's loss to Real Madrid in Champions League final

Wolfsburg couldn't help but poke fun at Borussia Dortmund's 2-0 loss to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday (June 1). The Bundesliga club posted an amusing picture on their Facebook account.

Die Wolfe trolled Dortmund after they suffered defeat at Wembley courtesy of goals from Dani Carvajal (74') and Vinicius Junior (83'). They uploaded a picture of BvB's fellow victims comforting Edin Terzic's fallen warrior

"Fate we meet again."

Real Madrid extended their unbelievable record to 15 European titles with their victory against Dortmund. They ran through several Bundesliga clubs en route to the final, starting with Union Berlin in the group stages, who they beat 1-0 at home and 3-2 away.

Carlo Ancelotti's men scraped past RB Leipzig in the last 16, winning 2-1 on aggregate. Bayern Munich also fell to Los Blancos in the semifinals with the La Liga giants securing a 4-3 win on aggregate.

Wolfsburg knows all too well the jeopardy of facing Real Madrid as they were sent packing from the Champions League quarterfinals in the 2015-16 season. The German outfit suffered a 3-2 loss on aggregate after initially taking a 2-0 lead from the first leg.

Edin Terzic felt Dortmund lacked Real Madrid's 'killer instinct' in Champions League final loss

Edin Terzic gave an honest assessment of Borussia Dortmund's defeat.

Terzic reflected on Dortmund's defeat to Real Madrid by admitting he felt his side deserved more from the game. The German coach felt the difference was that Los Blancos were more clinical (via Get Football News Germany):

"From the first second we showed the whole world that we believe that we are here to win a game. We did so many things right. The only difference is, they had that killer instinct, which we simply lacked. Then you see the quality they have. That’s why they are deservedly champions again."

BvB were the stronger side for the majority of the game but spurned several opportunities. One of those fell to German striker Niclas Fullkrug who hit the post in the first half.

Fullkrug also had the ball in the back of the net in the latter stages of the final but he was offside. Terzic's side placed just four of 13 shots on target in a frustrating night at Wembley.

Real Madrid's know-how came to fruition when Carvajal pounced with a header to open the scoring. Vinicius doubled Los Merengues' lead with a neat finish to seal a 15th European title.