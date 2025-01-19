"Father of Mexico since 2007" - Fans believe Lionel Messi is mocking Mexican fans with new Inter Miami celebration

Fans believe Argentine superstar Lionel Messi mocked Mexican supporters after scoring in Inter Miami's pre-season friendly against Mexican side Club America on Saturday (January 18). The Herons won 3-2 on penalties at the Allegiant Stadium.

The 37-year-old's first goal in 2025 came in the 34th minute of the game, restoring parity after America took the lead in the 31st minute. The Florida-based side fell behind again in the 53rd minute, but Messi's compatriot Tomas Aviles leveled the score (90+2') and the Herons won the ensuing penalty shootout 3-2.

Through the first half hour of the game, the Argentine icon was taunted and booed by the vociferous Mexican crowd. After scoring, he pointed to his name on the back of the jersey and made a gesture suggesting that his country had three FIFA World Cup titles (1978, 1986, and 2022) while El Tri had none.

The celebration can be seen in the video below (via Major League Soccer on X):

Fans took to social media to drop their theories about the meaning of the celebration, with most fans calling it a jibe against Mexico. @InspiredbyLM10i wrote:

"Father of Mexico since 2007."

@pocho2188268421 seemed to think that the Inter Miami superstar was having a hearty laugh at the expense of the America supporters.

Here is a selection of fan reactions (via X):

"No I think it is a very special message for Mexico," @barca1OVE143 wrote.

"Messi doing "remember the name" celebration against Mexico fans who were booing him and telling them their country has 0 world cups while his has 3," @Kharlerh wrote with a laughing emote.

"He's taunting CF America fans with Argentina's 3rd star," @nzkhattar claimed.

"looks like he said we got 3 and y’all have 0," @whoseddy theorized.

Up next, the Argentine captain and Inter Miami will be in action in a pre-season friendly against Peruvian side Universitario on January 29.

WATCH: Inter Miami's Lionel Messi scores his first goal in 2025 against Club America

Superstar forward Lionel Messi scored his first goal in the 2025 calendar year as Inter Miami beat Mexican outfit Club America 3-2 on penalties in a pre-season friendly on Saturday.

The ex-Barcelona trio of Messi, Luis Suarez, and Jordi Alba combined to deliver the Herons' first goal of the new campaign. The Argentine played a ball through three opposition defenders to the feet of the Spanish full-back, who crossed it into the Uruguayan marksman at the back post.

The ball was headed back in for the 37-year-old to nod into an open goal, a rare headed goal for the 5'7'' (1.7m) maestro. The goal can be seen in the video below:

Top-seeded Inter Miami fell short in the first round of the 2024 Major League Soccer (MLS) playoffs against eighth-seed Atlanta United. With Messi's ex-Barcelona and Argentina teammate Javier Mascherano as their new manager, the Herons will aim to lift the MLS title in the 2025 campaign.

