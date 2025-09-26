Fati Vazquez makes claim about intimate time with Lamine Yamal after reporter asks if he wanted her to wear Barcelona shirt while having s*x

Influence Fati Vazquez opened up on her relationship with Barcelona star Lamine Yamal. The 30-year-old laughed off a rumour that she was made to wear a La Blaugrana shirt during an intimate session with the youngster.

Speaking on the Spanish YouTube channel MTMAD, Vazquez laughed it off, saying (via Tribuna):

“Did Lamine Yamal ask you to put on the Barca shirt while having s*x?” “No... I'm a Celta Vigo fan.”

The pair were rumoured to be in a relationship previously, spotted together on multiple occasions. Eventually, they broke up and the winger is now rumoured to be dating Argentine songwriter Nicki Nicole.

Vazquez was critical of many aspects of the 18-year-old's lifestyle, claiming that he spent time with multiple women. She launched a comparison between him and his teammate Pau Cubarsi's 18th birthdays, highlighting the former's extravagant ways.

She said:

“Pau Cubarsi is the same age as Lamine Yamal. When they turned 18, you could see the photos — Lamine Yamal had a huge party, while Pau Cubarsi only celebrated with a cake at home… You know what I mean?”

Barcelona icon opens up on Lamine Yamal chances to win Ballon d'Or

The teenager finished second to PSG's Ousmane Dembele in the Ballon d'Or race.

Barcelona legend Rivaldo suggested that Lamine Yamal had the qualities to win the Ballon d'Or soon. Speaking to Spanish outlet Sport, the 53-year-old, who himself lifted the award in 1999, suggested that adding more goals and assists to his game would ensure that he would win the prestigious award.

He said (via Barca Universal):

“I think Lamine has everything it takes to win the Ballon d’Or next year, and I think he’ll stand out even more this season than last,” acknowledged Rivaldo.

“But, given the way he plays, I think he’ll win the Ballon d’Or when he scores lots of goals and provides lots of assists. Not just for how he plays. Just like Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi,” he added.

The talented youngster was pipped by Ousmane Dembele to the award. The Frenchman's incredible season with PSG saw him finish with a treble, including a stunning Champions League triumph as he collected 35 goals and 16 assists in 53 games.

The Barcelona attacker, meanwhile, won a domestic treble with Barcelona as they crashed out of the Champions League in the semifinals to Inter Milan. He bagged 18 goals and 25 assists in 55 appearances.

