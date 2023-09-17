"Faultless again", "Can't be human" - Arsenal fans hail 'incredible' star's 'flawless' performance in 1-0 win over Everton

Arsenal fans have lauded William Saliba after yet another excellent display from the French defender in their side's 1-0 win against Everton on Sunday (September 17).

Leandro Trossard grabbed the only goal of the game, but Saliba's performance stood out. He was a rock in the center of the Gunners' defense against a Toffees side renowned for their physical style of play under Sean Dyche. The Frenchman made two clearances, blocked two shots, and made 96 accurate passes out of 105.

Saliba came off a stunning season with Arsenal in which he played a key role in their title challenge. He was named in the Premier League Team of the Season a year after his inclusion in the Ligue 1 Team of the Season.

The 22-year-old is showing maturity beyond his years and is quickly becoming one of the Gunners' most vital players. His block to deny Dwight McNeil just before half-time in the win against Everton summed up an excellent showing at Goodison Park.

Fans have applauded his performance against the Toffees as the Gunners kept up their unbeaten start to the season. One fan posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"Saliba was unreal 10/10 performance flawless."

Another fan reckons the France international is superhuman:

"William Saliba can't be human. He can't be."

Another fan alluded to the fact he was up against big frontmen in Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Beto:

"Saliba for me, faultless again against two big strikers."

Here's how fans on X reacted to Saliba's superb showing:

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta explains dropping Aaron Ramsdale for David Raya

David Raya was superb on his debut.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta took some by surprise when he named David Raya as his goalkeeper to face Everton. The Spanish shot-stopper hadn't made a competitive appearance for the Gunners but replaced usual No. 1 Aaron Ramsdale.

Raya impressed with one save and one clearance during the victory at Goodison Park. However, the statistic that might enthuse fans most is that seven of his nine long-ball attempts found their man.

Arteta touched on why he opted to hand Raya his debut and replace Ramsdale by alluding to the games that are on the horizon. He said (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

“There will be rotations. I mentioned that we wanted to build a squad with two quality players in each position. We have got that now. And to maximise that they’ve (got) to play games."

Raya joined Arsenal from Brentford on loan in the summer with the option to buy for £27 million. He may drop out of the starting lineup for Ramsdale when the Gunners face PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (September 20).