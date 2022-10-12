“Favouritism at it’s finest” “He’s Championship level” - Liverpool fans destroy Jurgen Klopp for starting 'bang-average' player for UCL clash against Rangers

Liverpool supporters have had enough of Jurgen Klopp's decision to persist with Jordan Henderson in his starting lineup. They took to Twitter to share their frustration ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash with Rangers today (October 12).

Ahead of the tie at Ibrox, Klopp named six changes from the team that lost to Arsenal 3-2 in their most recent encounter in the Premier League.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, and Luis Diaz will miss out through injury. Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah, Thiago Alcantara, and Diogo Jota are all rested ahead of Sunday's encounter with Manchester City.

Liverpool have endured a difficult start to the campaign, winning just two of their eight Premier League games and appearing unconvincing in Europe so far. However, a victory over last season's Europa League finalists will all-but secure a place in the last 16 with two games to spare.

Liverpool fans appear to be running out of patience with club captain Henderson, who is on a poor run of recent form. The 32-year-old has failed to score or register an assist this term, with many beginning to question what he offers Klopp's team.

The England international may be given more attacking freedom with Fabinho in the side rather than Thiago. However, supporters would rather see a fresh face in the center of the park.

Upon revealing the starting XI, Liverpool fans took to Twitter to vent their frustration over Klopp's decision to start Henderson once again:

Jurgen Klopp issues apology to Liverpool fans for not reaching last season's incredible heights

The Reds player every available game to them last season and won both the League Cup and the FA Cup, as well as reaching the Champions League final. However, this season has been fairly disastrous so far, with just two wins in their first eight Premier League encounters. They are currently 10th in the table.

In a fractious press conference before the Rangers clash, Klopp attempted to reach out to Liverpool supporters who have been disappointed by the campaign. The German defiantly proclaimed (as per The Mirror):

"This is a tough situation but it is also a challenge. It is a challenge we must face. We always face challenges but we go for it. I am sorry to all our people who expected that after last season we go again and fly again and compete for everything. And now it is not the case."

He added:

“But the team I saw today in training I liked a lot. So let's give it a go. That is what we did against Arsenal, we fought, really hard, and that is what we will do [against Rangers], because we have to do it.”

