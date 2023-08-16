"FBI needs to investigate", "GK is a Messi fanboy" - Fans suspect 'something fishy' as Lionel Messi leads Inter Miami into Leagues Cup final

As Lionel Messi led Inter Miami to the Leagues Cup final with a 4-1 win against Philadelphia Union, fans are being skeptical about Philadelphia Union and their goalkeeper Andre Blake's performance in that game.

Josef Martinez opened the scoring early in the match for Tata Martino's side. Blake, however, could have done better to keep it out. Messi then struck the second for his team in the 20th minute.

While the Argentina captain struck the ball well far out from goal, Blake was beaten too easily, one might conclude. Jordi Alba then went on to make it 3-0 before half-time, netting his first goal for the American club.

Despite Alejandro Bedoya pulling one back for Philadelphia, David Ruiz scored once again in the 84th minute to secure a 4-1 win. Fans, though, were unconvinced with the way the game played out and one of them wrote on Twitter:

"The FBI needs to investigate this match and Andre Blake!"

Another fan commented:

"There’s probably some shady payments behind the scenes but it makes for great entertainment if you’re only watching for Messi."

One more fan wrote:

"Agree…Blake is way better than that. Something fishy."

Yet another opined:

"It's a scam, it was all staged."

Another fan wrote:

"That GK is a Messi fanboy."

Lionel Messi has now led Inter Miami to the final of the Leagues Cup. While the team's form in the MLS has been a disaster, they are on the brink of winning a trophy.

The Argentine star scored the second furthest goal of his club career during Inter Miami's win

Lionel Messi struck the ball from a long way out to score his ninth Inter Miami goal in his sixth match. While Messi has arguably struck better shots in his career, the ball managed to find the back of the net.

The goal was from a distance of 31.8 meters. This is the second furthest distance that Messi has scored from in his career. He scored a 32-meter striker against Real Mallorca during his time as a Barcelona player.

Messi could win his first trophy as an Inter Miami player shortly after making his debut. The Herons will take on the winner of Monterrey and Nashville in the final of the competition.