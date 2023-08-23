FC Cincinnati set to be without star defender ahead of showdown with Lionel Messi and Inter Miami

FC Cincinnati are set to be without star centre-back Yerson Mosquera in their US Open Cup semi-final against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami later today (August 23).

Lionel Messi has been on fire for Inter Miami since arriving on July 15. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner plundered 10 goals and provided one assist in just seven appearances, helping the Herons win the Leagues Cup.

This red-hot Inter Miami side have now set their eyes on the US Open Cup as they look to win their next piece of silverware. However, they arguably face their toughest test to date in the form of Cincinnati at the TQL Stadium.

Cincinnati are currently at the summit of the MLS Eastern Conference table with 51 points from 24 games. On the other hand, Inter Miami are at the bottom with just 18 points, having played 22 games.

The former's head coach, Pat Coonan, confirmed that Yerson Mosquera would not feature in the clash against Inter Miami. He said (via Cincinnati.com):

"Yerson won't play a part in the game. He was a day-by-day, but we're going to make sure we're not pushing him too hard, too early. He was out on the field (Tuesday), and that's the good news, but we're not going to take any risks there."

Mosquera has been one of Cincinnati's best defenders since signing from Wolverhampton Wanderers on loan in February. He has made 20 appearances for the club to date, helping keep six clean sheets.

He also has the club's highest number of interceptions (43) and the second-best duel-win rate (60%). His absence is likely to be felt against Lionel Messi and Co.

The 22-year-old has been training on a day-to-day schedule for a week due to his minor injury. His routine consists of him training inside the Mercy Heath Training Center facilities on his own.

Lionel Messi sends warning to MLS rivals after breaking another record for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi recently sent a warning to MLS rivals after the Argentine ace won his 44th trophy in his career. The 36-year-old played an integral role in Inter Miami winning the Leagues Cup, becoming the most decorated footballer in history in the process.

Following the Herons' victory, Messi posted a defiant statement on Instagram which read:

“Very happy to get the first title in this club's history. Everyone's hard work and commitment made it possible. Hopefully this is just the beginning.”

Having won every possible major trophy in Europe, it is clear that Lionel Messi has his eyes set on winning it all in the United States.The Argentine superstar has an opportunity to extend his great run of form against Cincinnati in the US Open Cup semi-final today.

He will also be aiming to help Inter Miami turn their dismal MLS campaign around as they sit at the bottom of the table. The Herons will look to qualify for the playoffs for a shot at the MLS Cup.