FC Dallas players queue up after defeat to click picture with Lionel Messi as Inter Miami progress to the quarter-finals of Leagues Cup

Lionel Messi was seen posing for photos with FC Dallas players after helping Inter Miami beat the Burn 5-3 on penalties in the Leagues Cup last-16 on Sunday (August 6).

The Leagues Cup Round of 16 clash between Inter Miami and Dallas went into penalties after they played out a thrilling 4-4 draw in normal time. The Herons eventually emerged victorious after Paxton Pomykal missed his spot-kick for the Texas-based club.

Lionel Messi, 36, was the standout performer for Inter Miami as they qualified for the quarterfinals of the competition. Not only did he open the scoring for his side six minutes into the game, but also made the score 4-4 with a free-kick with five minutes remaining. He also converted his penalty in the subsequent shootout.

Despite the devastating defeat, Dallas players were seen taking pictures with Messi after the game. They put the loss aside as they queued up to snap a photo with the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner. The Argentinian icon, meanwhile, was patient enough to pose for them. Watch the video here:

FCB Albiceleste @FCBAlbiceleste



Are you tired of Messi Magic yet? What a rush!!

pic.twitter.com/c4tDtfkmDK Dallas players taking pictures with Messi, what a thrilling match this was.Are you tired of Messi Magic yet? What a rush!!

Messi has hit the ground running since finalizing his transfer to Inter Miami last month. The Herons, who were on a six-game winless run across competitions prior to the superstar's arrival, have notably won each of their four Leagues Cup matches with him.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has bagged seven goals, including three braces, and one assist in four games for Inter Miami. It is no surprise that he leads the Leagues Cup goalscoring chart, with Minnesota United's Bongokuhle Hlongwane behind him with six goals.

How did Lionel Messi fare against FC Dallas?

Lionel Messi's last appearance for Inter Miami came in their Leagues Cup last-16 win against FC Dallas on Sunday (August 6). He played the full 90 minutes as the Herons went on to beat the Texas outfit 5-3 on penalties. The superstar was the best player on the pitch, earning a 9.2 rating on FotMob.

The former Barcelona superstar registered three shots on target with 100% accuracy and also had two shots blocked. He also completed 40 passes with 89% accuracy. It included 11 passes into the final third, with Lionel Messi creating four goalscoring chances.

Lionel Messi had 73 touches of the ball but was dispossessed only once. Furthermore, the talismanic forward completed four of the eight dribbles he attempted. He helped out in defense as well, making three recoveries and one interception.