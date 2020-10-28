FC Goa unveil home strip ahead of ISL 2020-21 season

FC Goa have launched the club’s official home jersey for the 2020/21 season. The new kit has been termed as the 'Uzzo jersey', as the new official home kit of the Indian Super League (ISL) side takes inspiration from ‘Uzzo’, the Konkani word for ‘fire’.

The jersey pays tribute to the fans of the club, who are the heart and soul of the sporting world, as they won't be able to attend the matches due to the ongoing pandemic. The jersey also celebrates the spirit and support of the fans who will be watching from home.

"Uzzo is not just a term in Konkani, but the war cry of all football lovers in Goa. The fearsome spirit of the fans has been the bedrock of success for the Gaurs and the catalyst that pushes the club in their journey to overcome even bigger challenges in the days to come. It’s a salutation from the stands, the call of Goa," FC Goa said in a statement.

FC Goa's new kit highlights the rich football heritage of the state

The new home kit sports a fire pattern, inspired by fire (Uzzo) being woven into the famous bright orange of the FC Goa shirt. The new kit is white on the collar and the cuffs and the numberings are also in white.

FC Goa also launched the new official campaign for the upcoming season – #RiseAgain. The annual campaign, now an established tradition of the Gaurs, marks the official start of the new season. The campaigns have helped bring the Goan community together and highlight the rich football heritage of the state.

The Gaurs will be looking to lay a charge on the Indian Super League crown, having been to the top in the previous campaign. They also became the first Indian club to book a place in the group stages of the AFC Champions League.