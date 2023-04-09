"We were silent for almost two months" - Fede Valverde's partner breaks silence following Real Madrid midfielder's scrap with Alex Baena

Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde recently had an altercation with Villareal star Alex Baena on the parking area of the Santiago Bernabeu. The incident took place after Los Blancos suffered a 3-2 defeat against the Yellow Submarine.

Baena allegedly made remarks about Valverde's wife's miscarriage scare earlier this year. The Uruguayan punched Baena as a result.

Valverde's partner, Mina Bonino has now taken to Twitter to share his take on the incident. She wrote (via MD):

“I have to go out and give explanations of when they told me that my pregnancy could not continue? We were silent for almost two months, waiting for the results to know if we could continue or not, having already undergone FIVE months of gestation."

Bonino further added:

“In spite of everything, from my heart, I do not wish anyone to have to go through a similar situation. It’s the last thing I wish to be put in, but for me, it’s torture to relive this. I understand that it was already public that something was happening with my pregnancy.”

The Valverde family were able to survive the scare. Real Madrid or the midfielder himself is yet to issue a comment on the matter.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti reacted to the defeat against Villareal

Carlo Ancelotti

The defeat against Villareal virtually ended Real Madrid's chances of making a comeback in the race for the La Liga title. Los Blancos trail Barca by 12 points, having played one game less than the Catalan club.

Carlo Ancelotti analyzed the team's performance as he told the media after the defeat (via Los Blancos' official website):

"We struggled to win the ball back. We tried to win it back in the opposition half, but we lacked balance and that's why we conceded three goals. Villarreal play very well with the ball and they force you out of position. We took the lead twice, but we weren't able to score a third and we lost the game. The lack of balance was key."

Ancelotti's team will next play Chelsea in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

