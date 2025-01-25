Federico Chiesa equals Liverpool record from 1906 after featuring in Reds' 4-1 win against Ipswich

Liverpool stars Federico Chiesa and Jayden Danns have equaled a remarkable 119-year record at the club. They did so after featuring during the Reds' 4-1 win over Ipswich Town at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday.

Chiesa has struggled for game time under Arne Slot this season since arriving from Juventus last summer. The Italian missed 18 games across all competitions due to a muscle injury. It has limited him to just eight appearances to date, in which he has garnered one goal and one assist.

The 27-year-old was subbed on in the 86th minute during Liverpool's win against Ipswich, replacing Luis Diaz. Meanwhile, Danns replaced Alexis Mac Allister in midfield in the 80th minute, despite being a No. 9.

Trending

While neither star was able to make an impact, they equaled a club record that has stood since 1906. Statistician Michael Reid posted on X (via Rousing the Kop):

“Federico Chiesa and Jayden Danns have both won all 8 of their games for Liverpool. They are only the second and third players in the club’s history to win each of his first 8 competitive appearances, after George Latham from 1905 to 1906.”

Expand Tweet

Chiesa will be hoping to start for the Reds in their next fixture against PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League (January 29).

"I think it was an almost-perfect game" - Cody Gakpo gives verdict after inspiring Liverpool to 4-1 win over Ipswich Town

Liverpool winger Cody Gakpo has admitted his side played a near-perfect game following their 4-1 win over Ipswich Town. They remain at the top of the Premier League table with 53 points from 22 games, six points above Arsenal, with a game in hand.

Ipswich played with a low block but the Reds' brilliance up front proved too much to handle for the visitors. Dominik Szoboszlai (11') and Mohamed Salah (35') scored one goal each, while Gakpo netted a brace (44', 65'). Jacob Greaves scored a consolation goal in the 90th minute for Ipswich with a good header.

After scoring two goals and providing one assist, Gakpo told Liverpool's official website:

"I think it was an almost-perfect game. I think we created a lot of chances, obviously they were a tough side to play. They played very deep [so it was] very difficult to create some chances but we did that. So, I think we played a good game, scored four goals, but at the end we conceded, which is not what we wanted because we wanted to keep a clean sheet. But at the end, I think [it was] a good performance and on to the next."

Gakpo has garnered 14 goals and five assists in 32 appearances across all competitions this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback