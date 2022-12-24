“Feel free to use it” – Marten de Roon hilariously trolled by his own club after midfielder puts up brilliant tweet about Netherlands vs Argentina 

Netherlands midfielder Maren de Roon was part of the Netherlands side that lost to Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals. He is now back on club duty with Atalanta and scored a goal against Real Betis in a friendly.

It was a spectacular effort from De Roon. However, the player took a jibe at himself as he wrote on Twitter that he would have hoped to score a goal of the same quality in the FIFA World Cup last-eight clash against La Albiceleste.

De Roon wrote:

"Things you wished you see in a game versus Argentina instead of a friendly."

Atalanta, the Dutchman's club, brilliantly trolled the player. They made a meme with the player holding his hands on his head. The caption of the image read:

"Feel free to use it, Marten. When you score an amazing goal but it isn't the World Cup quarterfinal."

The Netherlands were defeated by Argentina on penalties in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Nahuel Molina opened the scoring for Lionel Scaloni's team, thanks to Lionel Messi's spectacular assist. Messi added to that with an emphatic penalty from the spot.

Wout Werghost, though, completed a sensational comeback for Louis van Gaal's side as the Besiktas loanee scored a last-ditch brace to force extra time. However, Emiliano Martinez denied Virgil van Dijk and Steven Berghuis from the spot in the shootout to oust the Oranje.

Martin de Roon hailed Argentina captain Lionel Messi after Netherlands' FIFA World Cup exit

Netherlands vs Argentina: Quarterfinal - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Lionel Messi was mesmerising throughout the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He scored seven goals and three assists in seveng ames and won the Golden Ball award as Argentina lifted the trophy in Qatar.

The game against the Netherlands was no exception as Messi scored one and made another during the clash. Martin de Roon heaped praise on the Argentina captain as he wrote on Twitter:

"When I was a kid, I heard my dad talk about the nightmare of Argentina. The World Cup back in ‘78. In my time as a footballer, Messi was the dream of every player. Today, I played against the dream that became a nightmare. Congrats to Argentina, but I’m so damn proud of this squad."

Argentina won their first World Cup in 36 years, beating holders France on penalties (4-2) after a pulsating 3-3 draw.

