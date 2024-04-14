"Feel really, really rubbish" - Jurgen Klopp speaks out after Liverpool's shock loss to Crystal Palace

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was not happy with his players following their recent Premier League defeat to Crystal Palace at home. He termed the performance as 'rubbish' and said he needed time to process it.

When asked if this defeat could be a starting point for the rest of the season, Klopp said on Sky Sports:

"Feel really, really rubbish. I need time to process that. I can't stand here and say it is a starting point for us for the rest of the season. It doesn't feel like that, maybe tomorrow it will."

Liverpool fell to third in the Premier League title race after the loss to Crystal Palace at home. Eberechi Eze scored the lone goal of the game at Anfield, which left the Reds with 71 points after 32 games, two behind leaders Manchester City, who defeated Luton Town on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp rues missed chances in Liverpool's defeat to Crystal Palace

Jurgen Klopp was talking to BBC's Match Of The Day when he revealed that Liverpool changed their formation in the second half and showed improvement. However, he was not impressed with the display in the final third as they missed a lot of important chances.

He said:

"The stats in the first half won't be as great as the stats in the second half. I think that was pretty obvious we didn't play a good first half. We wanted a reaction and we saw a reaction. It wasn't a fully convinced team on the pitch. It's a really difficult one. We weren't great. Crystal Palace had far too many football moments where we ran in the wrong direction."

He added:

"In more than 20 years when you watch my teams, the press and counter press is pretty good, some days it is outstanding. In the first half, it was nothing and then we were 1-0 down. Second half, we tried to change the formation and dynamic that wasn't tricky for Crystal Palace. You could stand here on another day and see the same balls go in and we're talking about a 4-1 win, but football doesn't work like that."

Liverpool's defeat to Crystal Palace was their second at home in four days. They were beaten 3-0 by Atalanta in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

