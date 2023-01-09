"Feels like another Andy Carroll signing" - Ex-Liverpool forward delivers honest verdict on Manchester United target Weghorst

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has compared Manchester United's shock pursuit of Burnley star Wout Weghorst, who is on loan at Besiktas, to the Reds' signing of Andy Carroll in 2011.

Weghorst, 30, has emerged as a surprise transfer target for the Red Devils in the ongoing winter transfer window. Since moving to Besiktas on a season-long loan deal, the Netherlands international has registered nine goals and four assists in 18 games across competitions.

According to The Athletic, Erik ten Hag's side have held discussions with Burnley over a potential short-term deal for the former Wolfsburg striker.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Talks will continue as player has been very clear: he doesn’t want to miss this big chance, Erik ten Hag wants him. Manchester United are working to find a solution with Besiktas and Burnley to get Wout Weghorst deal done — both player and club side are confidentTalks will continue as player has been very clear: he doesn’t want to miss this big chance, Erik ten Hag wants him. Manchester United are working to find a solution with Besiktas and Burnley to get Wout Weghorst deal done — both player and club side are confident 🔴 #MUFCTalks will continue as player has been very clear: he doesn’t want to miss this big chance, Erik ten Hag wants him. https://t.co/vA665n7Fjq

Speaking to Caught Offside, Collymore said that Weghorst would prove to be a risky signing for Manchester United. He elaborated:

"He's big; he's strong, and he has some really good pressing stats, but make no mistake. ... he's no Manchester United player. It goes without saying that United need a striker, but he would be a big gamble. I just don't see him as a Premier League quality player."

Comparing Weghorst's pursuit to Carroll's move to the Reds a decade ago, Collymore added:

"(Weghorst's not) someone who has ever had to show that he can handle the monumental pressure that comes with leading United's attack – it feels like another Andy Carroll signing for Liverpool situation years ago. I'm sure the club and the fans will get behind him and give him what he needs, but, like Carroll not being good enough for Liverpool, Weghorst, in my view, isn't good enough for United."

Issuing a warning to the Old Trafford outfit, Collymore concluded:

"However, as I mentioned, he has a really good work rate, so it may well be that United and their fans love him, and he ends up being an important player. But for me, he's a Poundland signing, as opposed to a Waitrose one and not one I'd be looking to make."

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



🥇 WOUT WEGHORST- 169

🥈 Bruno Fernandes - 132

🥉 Christian Eriksen - 112

Marcus Rashford - 106

Anthony Martial - 100



Target man. Wout Weghorst has more goals in club football than any current Man Utd player:🥇 WOUT WEGHORST- 169🥈 Bruno Fernandes - 132🥉 Christian Eriksen - 112Marcus Rashford - 106Anthony Martial - 100Target man. Wout Weghorst has more goals in club football than any current Man Utd player:🥇 WOUT WEGHORST- 169🥈 Bruno Fernandes - 132🥉 Christian Eriksen - 1124️⃣ Marcus Rashford - 1065️⃣ Anthony Martial - 100Target man. 🎯 https://t.co/5XV4Mfl2Cz

Manchester United are in need of a striker after Cristiano Ronaldo terminated his contract by mutual agreement in November. Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford are currently their only options up front.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp showers praise on Manchester United's campaign

At a pre-match press conference, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp gave a glowing verdict of Manchester United's season underErik ten Hag. Commenting on the top-four race, he said:

"We all knew that Newcastle would be a massive contender from now on, and it's clear that Manchester United and Arsenal are having an exceptional season, all respect for that. City is City, so all of a sudden you have four teams occupying (a UEFA Champions League spot). Tottenham are also fighting hard; Chelsea (are) still there."

While the Red Devils are fourth in the Premier League with 35 points from 17 games, Liverpool are struggling at sixth with 28 points from the same number of outings.

Poll : 0 votes