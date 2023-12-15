"Feels like there is another bad result incoming" - Stan Collymore previews PL fixture between Liverpool and Manchester United

Former Liverpool attacker has previewed the Reds' Premier League clash at home to Manchester United on Sunday (December 17).

Both clubs are coming off defeats in their previous game, but the Reds have had a much better season than their biggest domestic rivals. A much-changed Jurgen Klopp's side crashed to a surprise 2-1 UEFA Europa League defeat at USG in midweek. However, the Reds are already through to the knockouts as group winners.

Meanwhile, two days earlier, Manchester United fell 1-0 at home to group winners Bayern Munich to finish bottom of their UEFA Champions League group. It marked the Red Devils' worst campaign in the competition since also finishing fourth in 2005-06.

Coming off a resounding 3-0 home loss to Bournemouth last weekend, United are in need of a 'pick-me-up' result at Anfield. However, Collymore doesn't see that coming at the home of the Premier League leaders, writing for Caught Offside:

"Fans of both Liverpool and Man United fans know from years of watching their teams, that anything can happen in this type of match. However, this game on Sunday feels like there is another bad result incoming for Manchester United.

"United have had good runs against Liverpool in the past but you’d never head into a match between the Premier League giants thinking ‘This is going to be six or seven’, this situation is unusual. I am currently looking around thinking ‘How on earth can Man United win this match,’ but the reality is they can because it is 11 vs 11.

United crashed to a 7-0 hiding on their last league visit to Liverpool in May but recovered to finish third, two places above the Reds.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes ruled out of Liverpool clash

Manchester United will have their task cut out to return to winning ways at Anfield. That's because they will be without their captain Bruno Fernandes, who's suspended due to yellow card accumulation.

The 29-year-old picked up his fifth yellow of the season in the 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth at Old Trafford last weekend. Fernandes has been one of the few bright sparks for United in a dismal season, bagging three goals and as many assists in 16 league games.

Erik ten Hag's side could also be without Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford. The first two picked up knocks in the Bayern clash in midweek, while Martial and Rashford didn't play because of illness.