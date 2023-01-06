"Feels like the fans are turning against them" - Former Arsenal star Bacary Sagna makes bold Premier League top four prediction

Former Arsenal defender Bacary Sagna believes Manchester United could miss out on a top-four finish in the Premier League due to the pressure they face from fans.

United have been on an upward trend in recent weeks, having won their last six matches across competitions, including all four after the 2022 FIFA World Cup. This has seen them make their way into fourth spot in the current league standings with 35 points from 17 matches.

The Red Devils are level with third-placed Newcastle United, who have played a match more. However, Sagna, who played 284 times for Arsenal, feels they will miss out on the top four this season. He instead backed fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur to pip Manchester United to make it in.

Listing his favorites to finish in the UEFA Champions League spots in the Premier League, the Frenchman told Midnite:

"My top four is Arsenal, Man City, Newcastle and Tottenham. Liverpool and Man United don't make it in. Tottenham have better consistency, they have not been playing at their best and they're still winning games.

Sagna, who won the FA Cup with the Gunners in 2014, elaborated:

"The problem Man United have is the pressure on themselves and from the fans, because it feels like the fans are turning against them. Liverpool started the season poorly, they've already dropped too many points to get top four."

The former defender's comments about Manchester United are interesting. For the first time in a few years, the Red Devils seem to be traveling in the right direction under Erik ten Hag, according to many. Their recent performances have also seemingly united the fans, who have lauded the style of football on display.

However, it will be interesting to see how both the club and the fans react should they suffer a dip in form.

Arsenal, Manchester City and top 4 aspirants will compete in the FA Cup this weekend

The Premier League will take a backseat this weekend as teams from the top flight of English football compete in the FA Cup. All of the sides, including the current top four of Arsenal, Manchester City, Newcastle United and Manchester United, will be in action in the famous competition.

Erik ten Hag's Red Devils will kick things off in Round 3 of the FA Cup with a match against Everton at Old Trafford on Friday (January 6) night. On Saturday, Newcastle will host Sheffield Wednesday, while Tottenham Hotspur will welcome Portsmouth to north London.

Liverpool will take on Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on the same day.

Sunday, January 8, will see Manchester City take on Chelsea at the Etihad just days after beating the Blues 1-0 at Stamford Bridge in the league. Lastly, Arsenal will be in action the following day, visiting League One side Oxford United.

